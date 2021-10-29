Log in
BIONTECH SE

Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First -2-

10/29/2021 | 05:46pm EDT

10/29/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Side effects reported with the vaccine include: 

   -- There is a remote chance that the vaccine could cause a severe allergic 
      reaction 
 
          -- A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few 
             minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. For this 
             reason, vaccination providers may ask individuals to stay at the 
             place where they received the vaccine for monitoring after 
             vaccination 
 
          -- Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include difficulty 
             breathing, swelling of the face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a 
             bad rash all over the body, dizziness, and weakness 
 
          -- If an individual experiences a severe allergic reaction, they 
             should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital 
   -- Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis 
      (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some 
      people who have received the vaccine. In most of these people, symptoms 
      began within a few days following receipt of the second dose of the 
      vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low. Individuals should 
      seek medical attention right away if they have any of the following 
      symptoms after receiving the vaccine: 
 
          -- chest pain 
 
          -- shortness of breath 
 
          -- feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart 
   -- Additional side effects that have been reported with the vaccine include: 
 
          -- severe allergic reactions; non-severe allergic reactions such as 
             rash, itching, hives, or swelling of the face; myocarditis 
             (inflammation of the heart muscle); pericarditis (inflammation of 
             the lining outside the heart); injection site pain; tiredness; 
             headache; muscle pain; chills; joint pain; fever; injection site 
             swelling; injection site redness; nausea; feeling unwell; swollen 
             lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy); decreased appetite; diarrhea; 
             vomiting; arm pain; fainting in association with injection of the 
             vaccine 
 
   -- These may not be all the possible side effects of the vaccine. Serious 
      and unexpected side effects may occur. The possible side effects of the 
      vaccine are still being studied in clinical trials. Call the vaccination 
      provider or healthcare provider about bothersome side effects or side 
      effects that do not go away

Data on administration of this vaccine at the same time as other vaccines have not yet been submitted to FDA. Individuals considering receiving this vaccine with other vaccines, should discuss their options with their healthcare provider.

Patients should always ask their healthcare providers for medical advice about adverse events. Individuals are encouraged to report negative side effects of vaccines to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit https://www.vaers.hhs.gov or call 1--800-- 822--7967. In addition, side effects can be reported to Pfizer Inc. at www.pfizersafetyreporting.com or by calling 1-800-438-1985.

Click for

Fact Sheets and Prescribing Information for individuals 12 years of age and older

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=JXwtcxfnoXOsBT3-kLZjbYKUe161DooCBIkLV29iLzZbBMI84HLV1iHjLJdm-gR8uh3mmKr2h2pBLly_lffcyXcDupjygF_af7Bks_jM-eqRI022apOeZWM-o5hxcPmH3QGtXbcoJDY0tLgCSRY3iG81Y14EWn1njqxC-tVtxd4= Full Prescribing Information (16 years of age and older)

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cKLgPkN3eCe5QWYz7o4UNc8zCged9vHHNF9ms1JrAbykAQmc5ZYoSDDKqk9J59Hc2UUWxgrYjEoAgcNAiDTX8LuwB82QkA6y492DydyZDVbXXXvLKPRJ2qp5R1gnsNoUnWqCLouPhrGkXSMTn0d5xpq2kRSHS6t2cvsV6i0lXpq1xLIG5S0WqN56ipAVVD_hAie3b6KwmSy6vd8TPSz2ww== EUA Fact Sheet for Vaccination Providers (12 years of age and older), Purple Cap

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cKLgPkN3eCe5QWYz7o4UNc8zCged9vHHNF9ms1JrAbykAQmc5ZYoSDDKqk9J59Hc2UUWxgrYjEoAgcNAiDTX8LuwB82QkA6y492DydyZDVZprMGyHu6SRGylFRph5ax41noDvfnTGUlwHLsmWnEqhwVbPYS6zWj_Pa52ZHVGmh3YDlDXtwjGuCTeLawWrv15 EUA Fact Sheet for Vaccination Providers (12 years of age and older), Gray Cap

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=D7pfF6icvJ4edFn_-aMSr-ghneiCCjoxmVQ0gc2tZJ1rSfFpdDpXtjE_tCm7Bbo7yRNPhpBrvsclrKRucPZfvVkN6pwQdG3DAm7_ZsQ8DeqoK1mrCfRjCuAoubS56DWjZQov8WjToOYDHvtotV9KT8yvE8ZKqzRx3zbj9ySLXmIhgKLn4ULH4hQy-XiznvUa Recipients and Caregivers Fact Sheet (12 years of age and older)

Fact Sheets for individuals 5 through 11 years of age

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cKLgPkN3eCe5QWYz7o4UNc8zCged9vHHNF9ms1JrAbykAQmc5ZYoSDDKqk9J59HcsWd1ufeK36sCtLTi5lRGdgYvFz0qcJZO0K1MN9ZAKJJTqolFhwgWr7uPJaTAT7qQZvCXB4ywFsdsZlPFtR8xaSBBmcSZ2qtn2n9vz1ggrdOuVOS5H1oJmHZL042A_2qe4YBpws1-HVwYnDl5SvWmoQ== EUA Fact Sheet for Vaccination Providers (5 through 11 years of age), Orange Cap

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=D7pfF6icvJ4edFn_-aMSr-ghneiCCjoxmVQ0gc2tZJ1rSfFpdDpXtjE_tCm7Bbo7eVKkZ7FM-Q166y3pWfPscgeORn3Cr1wpCR9Wrn9dTS1Bi02ROPEs_DgjifQFL45hAQ0EpeKRAgUOoFqyXwmupN3AD6AAg95NiosM4L8G9QT-YFOSH-_p06Mtmbf-B54i Recipients and Caregivers Fact Sheet (5 through 11 years of age)

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=r_XYer__XWP7IGMVw7uhCwvbZkvWdfQGe1tQgEC7LfJKQozfPJq7-tBKIdWMyt7OvUXInMPH2SeDnhEfDm_kDJERdb0gi4J2CiAf0Phnxv6zqKrcI4Zypco3F6gEOhvCkgZu13oF5yK2-QkObqIPZbokff_30egFSfaZQRwcwJJ_YDvSwTfkmrST8can0900p_vzLDiwO2Xgtev8khh9H6Odbjr7UFbwhi4ydHawyJJSA9i-8zNdx7Dv0JCmIuRIr9IOPUSplgn7Bnz6IabaKQ_ZG9K7hN14uOjAQd3OGvo= www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=r_XYer__XWP7IGMVw7uhC0nAFsdxn7gUV4PSkX98pjt4Mb_qnSOD0wi8P6ETruxeFpVE0fYSGx3KIfMlRmYOUsfMyQjiBlaySB4KgwHhc9hS5A85KrCslAPqhLm2fjHsGxSRFTlChjwRsB-f_g3Ba9jZvV4ulYMF5yRYZP0NzBO1b3qeIzjthNPbJ1_iwNdv9RNUxBvxJ12c2y5wrtFDpXNDWqaryzJzAPOl8vcN8RNcg9LmjprFUDDDYHoeHJtr53oWvpIGY3Rhko7OFwmrA1ApI94BnvnN29LPys8i8nI= www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=81D-eOmuHbqu0xgQS5K7hmF6T2lkt55DPN3c_PBClVwiH9UmmHh63ZM_PB5sqmoNEhGbymgjOw1r5E8m8bb-yWCA9IPHAQB-usR4RyHmbaxPSbveS3p53GGxGvRLWdClxCfEMlWDEuQYJNwP7YiG3ski0f250vjVYgGX_krxHOX7FOnePmETyMqr1SW6WNM-BEsEe26iRal35ZRapa4Q_lFqb6a9uQJ2cBP8rJUnU7Tdg652O1FnFaz4TRUA7lulqQ94CCwBoUYToy8rQia9Hg== @Pfizer and https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=81D-eOmuHbqu0xgQS5K7hvLUJvKRs9wLm7PVX2fqrnBIX7-ohtXjn5BEJzspuhonSIPKaHra9k3W0dONpweMpmAFTvgRFe1bzt8WHueYJoHC2cx-_8Ipn6aBRs7eQ-L4pQAQd1bGrOsFG41qbpprES2cyihl9hXn8X6Qk8Kkk85sfiHCcBHLppLgFFwOrkQdG16dBeVkRCvrvEagbmDG1soDUTMEmE9EhsgJb_nsonWqV3IiwAITGnIBcduaDzE-WbV4AmKNrDjsx9KfxKMrN3Bdw2-aLz8_0y_PkvrWjSk= @Pfizer News, https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1MPrRexeyT-BzYsQ7SVJnGbJ3QOslh9cLa72_or66SDU3e8zLx2ootI81tIz8ujO6GXwlP7kVivyEhdzYTtfdaW-taD1y6NGCVq56yEEGuN3qcakdLGy9TFuO1VQE_qa0BZP_GjB2wWDWUv16HJsoH8TlBB0uqt7XFApCLI7U6tcfd4067NMW4V3itx8d7fZRpcxu32d0k61pSHWo_VtjlmsBadwtpk0ENS4MJBZ3KpLq4SitRMxYXNvYlJ3613QACg4sdO5_GivmzKvO1J3RpA_3gggdPDy3gXLw12mOcQ= LinkedIn, https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AdspO4Kzre7GD9RfKuhbXxqVxLYC_HEhtMlMv0iba7rTT3KmHW3-_RiucYIRlLuXvigxQtXKpaz2FEq-Dc3NBZ3yukI7tCZIGcoKU9oOrotFT48P-I2XRamKCD4Q8Ol3s0To6eapiV8XFaNF5CDOE-zLSz0bOxlICYJkYbj4GNvZ5Utm-h78fCT21Nrdyituc7GzaOuRLMDIob_jvracRyFMB8C6jrzbr4H0NhvdiTWT6x13g6WwAmCzMN2RI00Yh1CaA3QUjI1PfJLWLJXCB38K7BCwhaJZO3XKURN87UI= YouTube and like us on Facebook at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yEQrugawoIRhywNd7SwA1WJLhnliNYYaXimv2D_57mpRcF_d6ALb1CSYUG_aqcsD0tCy7HXupzxybkidTEKoZC1D4eawzYeQEUjlPTs8z3AU1zGio14q4vOGxIEmnJIf4hybeJ0fJQkHiW3f5QVlc9rb9B4fngtgoeqpkC27FpmvP1lRBQBBri-Del1DRiiIq5mz2q6nXjJPqPfAPdVNsRUfY0Sjr3JbyJfwZdTj7OCPOpqR_tjZ6uofvszZ1RMlUYMM37ykRSFgp4dDJGkEaatWEUJRgABXf-8xfyhEpkJJs2tGM7R1JOapjFjBxYze Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Pfizer Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of October 29, 2021. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's efforts to combat COVID-19, the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program and COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) (BNT162b2) (including the potential in children 5 through 11 years of age (also referred to as 5 to <12 years) and emergency use authorization in the U.S., a study in children 6 months to 5 years of age, qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for clinical trials, the anticipated timing of data readouts, regulatory submissions, regulatory approvals or authorizations and anticipated manufacturing, distribution and supply) involving substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 17:45 ET (21:45 GMT)

