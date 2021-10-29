Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/29 04:15:00 pm
278.73 USD   -1.85%
05:46pPRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First -4-
DJ
05:46pPRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First -3-
DJ
05:46pPRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First -2-
DJ
Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First -4-

10/29/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech's Annual Report as Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=r_XYer__XWP7IGMVw7uhCwlP8EdvYY2qlu31EJPfg5RnDdO-c6snC_x3hVs4jjQn3eJ5ipqPWwV8A9zJU5C1Gg== www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

CONTACTS

Pfizer:

Media Relations

+1 (212) 733-1226

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=AgoSV5OpTDBb40e9BIEHmErK_Z6KyBlg5syU6ESXOxd8pnFxWLpEUUeLEoPmov0jmUsdIc-QW-_n3Ww0anhalZmi4D39br-FrYcfYFzUqzuPFRt52kQDI_psNl5-EcYr PfizerMediaRelations@pfizer.com

Investor Relations

+1 (212) 733-4848

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=95vJmt1l1wpOto9LoMtXr3Xz-AfjS3UnM215064gj_ckBSFXi1V_w9gUUc4YYxnBBg26AGcQIT713tvAG2FlNQ== IR@pfizer.com

BioNTech:

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

+49 (0)6131 9084 1513

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=bifHeEyUDzxmj0dG7wYZHQEIOaitmoWoI3_2X8GQ2pEEVj3pn6nzftkuGAeN3mbl0dfg_vbVjpoAjQN-7IvPEIAKnECrn0Ie7vvJiKNN-Lw= Media@biontech.de

Investor Relations

Sylke Maas, Ph.D.

+49 (0)6131 9084 1074

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ErpppnL29lkuf8UriXB6j1WMaDki0MI_pU2Bu0wV-8OctbTJcxr1WbIbqhKxfDxQvQADXWcB7ZK4adUv0IxhogJTlXlfPSqAnNN5n7JlVgg= Investors@biontech.de

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 17:45 ET (21:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 16 703 M 19 310 M 19 310 M
Net income 2021 8 797 M 10 170 M 10 170 M
Net cash 2021 8 661 M 10 013 M 10 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68 587 M 68 587 M 79 294 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 87,3%
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE248.36%67 329
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.59%84 432
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.93%61 946
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.41%61 299
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.99%46 941
BEIGENE, LTD.41.10%34 277