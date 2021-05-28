Press Release: Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First Authorization in European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, May 28, 2021 -- https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Sxgmu401CGBB8iDQgUbB0e-nbifByzPJJ_kHxvnMkzhdwrvN09yrJbHZJqoisiZK5qMnloR2iGj8qn87pRe2eQ== Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=TfwfyH9_E5H_wB1L-c1FkpowQS6zQdXhD58NvQ-2hJqbGMoR8x1FH4qH_zOZ66LHx0ZxhVIoF2RykmOR5dei2Q== BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for COMIRNATY(R) in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age. This follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion to authorize the vaccine in this age group. The extended indication for the CMA for COMIRNATY(R) is valid in all 27 EU member states. COMIRNATY(R) was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive authorization in the EU and is the first to have its CMA extended to adolescents. Distribution and administration of COMIRNATY(R) by the EU member states will continue to be determined according to the populations identified in the EU and per national guidance. "Today's extension of our COVID-19 vaccine authorization in the European Union is another critical milestone in our collective effort to broaden vaccination programs to as many people as possible," said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. "Making vaccines available to adolescents will help re-open schools and support the return to a normal day-to-day life." "This is a meaningful moment for adolescents, parents and entire families who are seeking protection from this virus and a return to normalcy," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "We appreciate the agency's thorough and efficient review of the data from our clinical trial, and look forward to seeing more people across Europe immunized as a result of today's decision." The EU decision is based on data from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, which enrolled 2,260 participants aged 12 to 15 years. Participants received two 30 <MU>g doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Results from this trial, which were published in https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8XBQ9_lISenE-e1IU5GIaXY9gV_7RuvjnIzJe-JA0tEzjo16Oz2qAvyIck7RysJDkcN1HmCRaAwLKVICVL49pULGE-EXpH00Bt5hRRKGDXt_1p780gbfIO19gqxzdldNZuGGE1nkq9JFJaytdSCIBw== The New England Journal of Medicine on May 27, 2021, showed a vaccine efficacy of 100% in participants with or without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection and robust antibody responses. In the trial, the vaccine was also generally well tolerated. Participants will continue to be monitored for long-term protection and safety for an additional two years after their second dose. In addition, the pediatric study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years of age is ongoing. Pfizer and BioNTech expect to have definitive readouts and, subject to the data generated, submit for an Emergency Use Authorization (e.g., in the U.S.) or a variation to Conditional Marketing Authorizations (e.g., in the EU) for two cohorts, including children 2-5 years of age and 5-11 years of age, in September. The readout and submission for the cohort of children 6 months to 2 years of age are expected in the fourth quarter. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on BioNTech proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the European Union, and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalents in the United States (jointly with Pfizer), United Kingdom, Canada and other countries in advance of a planned application for full marketing authorizations in these countries. AUTHORIZED USE IN THE EU: COMIRNATY(R) (the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine) has been granted conditional marketing authorisation by the by the European Commission to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in people from 12 years of age. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA's) human medicines committee (CHMP) has completed its rigorous evaluation of COMIRNATY(R) , concluding by consensus that sufficiently robust data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are now available. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: -- Events of anaphylaxis have been reported. Appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be readily available in case of an anaphylactic reaction following the administration of the vaccine. -- Syncope (fainting) may occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines, in particular in adolescents. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting. -- The efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine has not been assessed in immunocompromised individuals, including those receiving immunosuppressant therapy. The efficacy of COMIRNATY(R) may be lower in immunosuppressed individuals. -- As with any vaccine, vaccination with COMIRNATY(R) may not protect all vaccine recipients. Individuals may not be fully protected until 7 days after their second dose of vaccine. -- In clinical studies, adverse reactions in participants 16 years of age and older were injection site pain (> 80%), fatigue (> 60%), headache (> 50%), myalgia and chills (> 30%), arthralgia (> 20%), pyrexia and injection site swelling (> 10%) and were usually mild or moderate in intensity and resolved within a few days after vaccination. A slightly lower frequency of reactogenicity events was associated with greater age. -- The overall safety profile of COMIRNATY(R) in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age was similar to that seen in participants 16 years of age and older. The most frequent adverse reactions in clinical trial participants 12 to 15 years of age were injection site pain (> 90%), fatigue and headache (> 70%), myalgia and chills (> 40%), arthralgia and pyrexia (> 20%). -- There is limited experience with use of COMIRNATY(R) in pregnant women. Administration of COMIRNATY(R) in pregnancy should only be considered when the potential benefits outweigh any potential risks for the mother and fetus. -- It is unknown whether COMIRNATY(R) is excreted in human milk. -- Interactions with other medicinal products or concomitant administration of COMIRNATY(R) with other vaccines has not been studied. -- For complete information on the safety of COMIRNATY(R) always make reference to the approved Summary of Product Characteristics and Package Leaflet available in all the languages of the European Union on the EMA website. The black equilateral triangle denotes that additional monitoring is required to capture any adverse reactions. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Individuals can help by reporting any side effects they may get. Side effects can be reported to https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=SFulcTwihiJ1-aY2gbhQfhISrZwM1E0eBRtHMAA142gHniYkDHhChCXn0MsxuMiDuWehujfpKgSRRdyeN3zT1V1CSDuTjE9M4ONFVrkpT70gzZmT8Dc2M-hAG5GvO-KPLA9p1ODQ1ei3o9tUr74xJ5HvBnvheA5kiaifHcG9H2SO_XcC9MnGTlnPx76dMKZPnTrU9boUDrN0JC5P4dCIJ7C12-CxQ-7-dqMGgfKMqjc= EudraVigilance or directly to BioNTech using email https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6vK14kiQQw5rpDDHPKQTxRuZ6eAKEuq8k-iv7NxrXBYnoMSQK5nANfE3krjBOpcEKmsiZ85hr7HYF_dQ0a0iQ-X99dI6Yut82Ye1DWUg7phDsp1iFngAvDDAf9XskOAPGkNjoyAFu54eV93sGBpnH207XdLxAYAY0Jm2TQkchcdFb5ZBFirvmecoIBv0EG5Rps4SvjxiqYQYtKomlnLeQRSX0yV7TiSa8aDLNspkE5N1P9EVDey1pm07EKSVrizrZFVMPws05pODkEP0SmJ1_A== medinfo@biontech.de, telephone +49 6131 9084 0, or via the website https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Xgt8kffFUIppvC_7A2IC3YGZCh1PnkrjjwEeyR0XMr3KqvxGsImaQyuyeilc7xSwWa_g9YJeRD8Ak5mdn4kKUoTkYp5pUR_WGpGCakIQ8kdqw5hSvZHq_Ke1Ye1SZ0h8yYm9uJq7IWBUHWBcE5a7kQYDdfqva6PpDSztX89CwJrP3o9CIs1hq5vNQWDd60BB0f0mfd-viSLxsLyRXQv-R4s3feTBhj3ReLCMA0CJFtw= www.biontech.de The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564 (b) (1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. Please see Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Full EUA Prescribing Information available at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Xgt8kffFUIppvC_7A2IC3RfbjHLR4gkqcKKUimtqOkrtV8SCnAcobNJ4jvaPMod636lfKdcnd9d50Gu1lRc9zznHOG15tEd9vZ4wQ-T-7ROZ88hR-Clee3HhjN8-Wr-wylzRpgXJwW9GmsWxxx_M06b653Eif0RCOQgzW4YirBydE8CZyhCj_Li3BMMryY-7NXQKCD7uNN6-34X1KHXLUVPxv4bGUlSYOT971uTSeiUvJqIjGUatczJOtKW5j2ld3zRr10DfeWAg-tgWMTcJ2w== www.cvdvaccine-us.com. About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 15:45 ET (19:45 GMT)