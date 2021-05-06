Press Release: Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Olympic Athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Games

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, May 6, 2021--
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and
BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced the signing of a Memorandum
of Understanding (MoU) with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to
donate the companies' COVID-19 vaccine to help vaccinate athletes, and
their delegations, participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Games
Tokyo 2020, which are scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021.
Under the MoU, the companies and the IOC will coordinate with National
Olympic Committees (NOCs) around the world to understand and work to
help address the local need for vaccine doses for national delegations'
participation in the Games. Delivery of initial doses to participating
delegations is expected to begin at the end of May where possible with
the aim to ensure participating delegations receive second doses ahead
of arrivals in Tokyo. Under the MoU framework, NOCs and their local
governments are expected to coordinate the administration of
vaccinations to eligible Games participants. Doses provided under this
MoU would be in addition to doses provided under supply agreements with
governments worldwide. The donation of vaccine doses will not affect the
supply of the national populations with COVID-19 doses under the supply
agreements.
"This donation of the vaccine is another tool in our toolbox of measures
to help make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 safe and secure
for all participants and to show solidarity with our gracious Japanese
hosts," said IOC President Thomas Bach. "We are inviting the athletes
and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic
Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible.
By taking the vaccine, they can send a powerful message that vaccination
is not only about personal health, but also about solidarity and
consideration of the wellbeing of others in their communities. We would
like to thank Pfizer and BioNTech for this very generous donation to
support the vaccination of athletes and Games participants ahead of the
Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020," he added.
During a conversation between Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, Pfizer, and Suga Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan,
which is the host country of Tokyo 2020, Mr. Bourla made an offer to
donate the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for athletes and their
delegations participating in Tokyo 2020. Following this conversation,
the Japanese government had a meeting with the IOC and now the donation
plan has been realized.
"With hundreds of millions of vaccines already administered, and
hundreds of millions more to go, Pfizer is committed, together with
BioNTech, to doing all we can to help end this pandemic and help return
the world to a sense of normalcy," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "The return of the Olympic and
Paralympic Games represents a monumental moment of world unity and peace
after a grueling year of isolation and devastation. We are proud to play
a role in providing vaccines to athletes and national Olympic
delegations."
"Providing vaccines to Games participants is one of the critical ways to
help ensure the Games are as safe and successful as possible. With more
than 430 million doses already delivered, our vaccine continues to help
protect lives around the world and bring us back to our normal lives,"
said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. "This year's
Olympic and Paralympic Games are an historic moment representing the
global community and how we stand together. We are honored to be able to
contribute vaccines to support the safety of the Olympic and Paralympic
Games."
It is the decision of sovereign States to offer immunization to athletes
and their delegations in accordance with their local guidance before
travelling to Japan for the Tokyo Games. The IOC and International
Paralympic Committee (IPC) have made it clear that vaccination is not
mandatory in order for athletes to participate in the Olympic and
Paralympic Games, and that any vaccination program must be conducted in
full respect of national vaccination priorities.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on BioNTech
proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer.
BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the European Union,
and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalent in the
United States (jointly with Pfizer), United Kingdom, Canada and other
countries in advance of a planned application for full marketing
authorizations in these countries.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized
for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to
prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for use in individuals 16
years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only
authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist
justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product
under Section 564 (b) (1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is
terminated or authorization revoked sooner. Please see Emergency Use
Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering
Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) including Full EUA Prescribing
Information available at
www.cvdvaccine.com.
AUTHORIZED USE IN THE U.S.:
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use under an
Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for active immunization to prevent
coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory
syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 16 years of age and
older.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FROM U.S. FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION
PRESCRIBING INFORMATION:
-- Do not administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to individuals with
known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any
component of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
-- Appropriate medical treatment used to manage immediate allergic reactions
must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction
occurs following administration of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
-- Monitor Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine recipients for the occurrence of
immediate adverse reactions according to the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention guidelines ( https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/
-- Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving
immunosuppressant therapy, may have a diminished immune response to
the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
-- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may not protect all vaccine
recipients.
-- In clinical studies, adverse reactions in participants 16 years of age
and older included pain at the injection site (84.1%), fatigue (62.9%),
headache (55.1%), muscle pain (38.3%), chills (31.9%), joint pain (23.6%),
fever (14.2%), injection site swelling (10.5%), injection site redness
(9.5%), nausea (1.1%), malaise (0.5%), and lymphadenopathy (0.3%).
-- Severe allergic reactions have been reported following
the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during mass vaccination outside of
clinical trials. Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be
serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of
the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
-- Available data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered to
pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in
pregnancy.
-- Data are not available to assess the effects
of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on the breastfed infant or on milk
production/excretion.
-- There are no data available on the interchangeability of
the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with other COVID-19 vaccines to
complete the vaccination series. Individuals who have received one dose
of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should receive a second dose
of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to complete the vaccination series.
-- Vaccination providers must report Adverse Events in accordance with the
Fact Sheet to VAERS at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html
reports should include the words "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA"
in the description section of the report.
-- Vaccination providers should review the Fact Sheet for Information to
Provide to vaccine Recipients/Caregivers and Mandatory Requirements for
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Administration Under Emergency Use
Authorization.
Please see Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare
Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) including Full
EUA Prescribing Information available at
www.cvdvaccine-us.com.
About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
