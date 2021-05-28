Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First -2

Log in
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First

05/28/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more 
than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on 
us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on 
our website at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Xgt8kffFUIppvC_7A2IC3e20PQ-HY6gPC9Fkn9SOZJhVAo8n3cs2LIyOys-Oqmbf53ZO-gunLolBHYBfPFrpLg== 
www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Xgt8kffFUIppvC_7A2IC3TpISbu9oTFP2-1NgauExptuD9bFIv5Zx26eyJ2c_OdjYI5zJAPAEtJjMCJv3Q53WA== 
www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Q8_fP17RhW9aqrBes4xewj_NLXPcEdfYfAJTs09zUC40JTFFDrIiAViJ2pC9hl3ZFFLMSawysrSd6WF8crzq_A== 
@Pfizer and 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Q8_fP17RhW9aqrBes4xewrov-6SfGNIRmNI3ROKTRC86Q6LSK90ZcUiS_q4vxtaEDje-fhv2ND0cKOBZ9xTzHimYXHG7iMpezH6B4bYyrq4= 
@Pfizer News, 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=66q7up6tWyUidBUqHM_u5sn9bGwxDm6fHyD4dTVex2Q2oZXD0ql7KqCvJe9jbhrx9x83vRQoF8RduXYFfgw-0ntk6x8bVJE6ZBdnroz7108= 
LinkedIn, 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=mLe5UMr4hz5nHbzNbAGRHT9USLObzdsjv-mbqykkQp8hlnAzXbjIO_yq2TXn9Yfy_nXT5t2TNOtQMreSjPMayQ== 
YouTube and like us on Facebook at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=L7C5bF-NCHgdywBUpfpH6hUxjpUcZciVHxrKB7lfmm9PpiH00QpX0tWoBrEur40XJfFKdLLgLAceKsp8R8ea6zjgza8RPw9yNPs91eKApMg= 
Facebook.com/Pfizer. 
 
   Pfizer Disclosure Notice 
 
   The information contained in this release is as of May 28, 2021. Pfizer 
assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in 
this release as the result of new information or future events or 
developments. 
 
   This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's efforts 
to combat COVID-19, the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to 
develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program and 
COMIRNATY(R) , the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2) 
(including qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, 
expectations for clinical trials, the potential of BNT162b2 for 
adolescents 12 to 15 years of age, the anticipated timing of regulatory 
submissions, regulatory approvals or authorizations and anticipated 
manufacturing, distribution and supply) involving substantial risks and 
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from 
those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties 
include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and 
development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical 
endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, 
regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch 
dates, as well as risks associated with preclinical and clinical data 
(including the Phase 3 data), including the possibility of unfavorable 
new preclinical, clinical or safety data and further analyses of 
existing preclinical, clinical or safety data; the ability to produce 
comparable clinical or other results, including the rate of vaccine 
effectiveness and safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in 
additional analyses of the Phase 3 trial and additional studies or in 
larger, more diverse populations following commercialization; the 
ability of BNT162b2 to prevent COVID-19 caused by emerging virus 
variants; the risk that more widespread use of the vaccine will lead to 
new information about efficacy, safety, or other developments, including 
the risk of additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious; 
the risk that preclinical and clinical trial data are subject to 
differing interpretations and assessments, including during the peer 
review/publication process, in the scientific community generally, and 
by regulatory authorities; whether and when additional data from the 
BNT162 mRNA vaccine program will be published in scientific journal 
publications and, if so, when and with what modifications and 
interpretations; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with 
the design of and results from these and any future preclinical and 
clinical studies; whether and when the rolling submission of a Biologics 
License Application for BNT162b2 in the U.S. (the BLA) will be accepted 
for review and whether and when other biologics license and/or emergency 
use authorization applications or amendments to any such applications 
may be filed in particular jurisdictions for BNT162b2 or any other 
potential vaccines that may arise from the BNT162 program, and if 
obtained, whether or when such emergency use authorization or licenses 
will expire or terminate; whether and when any applications that may be 
pending or filed for BNT162b2 (including the BLA or any requested 
amendments to the emergency use or conditional marketing authorizations) 
or other vaccines that may result from the BNT162 program may be 
approved by particular regulatory authorities, which will depend on 
myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the 
vaccine's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the 
vaccine's efficacy and, if approved, whether it will be commercially 
successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling or 
marketing, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that 
could affect the availability or commercial potential of a vaccine, 
including development of products or therapies by other companies; 
disruptions in the relationships between us and our collaboration 
partners, clinical trial sites or third-party suppliers; the risk that 
demand for any products may be reduced or no longer exist; risks related 
to the availability of raw materials to manufacture a vaccine; 
challenges related to our vaccine's ultra-low temperature formulation, 
two-dose schedule and attendant storage, distribution and administration 
requirements, including risks related to storage and handling after 
delivery by Pfizer; the risk that we may not be able to successfully 
develop other vaccine formulations, booster doses or new 
variant-specific vaccines; the risk that we may not be able to create or 
scale up manufacturing capacity on a timely basis or maintain access to 
logistics or supply channels commensurate with global demand for our 
vaccine, which would negatively impact our ability to supply the 
estimated numbers of doses of our vaccine within the projected time 
periods as previously indicated; whether and when additional supply 
agreements will be reached; uncertainties regarding the ability to 
obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and 
other public health authorities and uncertainties regarding the 
commercial impact of any such recommendations; challenges related to 
public vaccine confidence or awareness; uncertainties regarding the 
impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, operations and financial 
results; and competitive developments. 
 
   A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in 
Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 
31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the 
sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking 
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in 
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. 
Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and 
www.pfizer.com. 
 
   About BioNTech 
 
   Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy 
company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious 
diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery 
and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel 
biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates 
includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, 
innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint 
immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based 
on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house 
manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are 
developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious 
diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has 
established a broad set of relationships with multiple global 
pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal 
Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, 
Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit 
www.BioNTech.de. 
 
   BioNTech Forward-looking Statements 
 
   This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of BioNTech 
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 
1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be 
limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech's efforts to combat 
COVID-19; the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a 
COVID-19 vaccine (including a potential second booster dose of BNT162b2 
and/or a potential booster dose of a variation of BNT162b2 having a 
modified mRNA sequence); the potential of BNT162b2 for adolescents 12 to 
15 years of age, evaluation of BNT162b2 in children 6 months to 11 years 
old, anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, regulatory approvals 
or authorizations and anticipated manufacturing, distribution and 
supply); our expectations regarding the potential characteristics of 
BNT162b2 in our clinical trials and/or in commercial use based on data 
observations to date; the ability of BNT162b2 to prevent COVID-19 caused 
by emerging virus variants; the expected time point for additional 
readouts on efficacy data of BNT162b2 in our clinical trials; the nature 
of the clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review, 
regulatory review and market interpretation; the timing for submission 
of data for, or receipt of, any marketing approval or Emergency Use 
Authorization; our contemplated shipping and storage plan, including our 
estimated product shelf life at various temperatures; the risk that

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 15:45 ET (19:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 12 345 M 15 055 M 15 055 M
Net income 2021 6 910 M 8 427 M 8 427 M
Net cash 2021 7 694 M 9 383 M 9 383 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 167 M 47 749 M 47 768 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 145,90 €
Last Close Price 162,17 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE142.52%47 749
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.89%82 650
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.59%63 234
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-12.28%53 665
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.91%51 296
BEIGENE, LTD.35.85%32 222