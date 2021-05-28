Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First -2

access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more
Pfizer Disclosure Notice
The information contained in this release is as of May 28, 2021. Pfizer
assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in
this release as the result of new information or future events or
developments.
This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's efforts
to combat COVID-19, the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to
develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program and
COMIRNATY(R) , the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2)
(including qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits,
expectations for clinical trials, the potential of BNT162b2 for
adolescents 12 to 15 years of age, the anticipated timing of regulatory
submissions, regulatory approvals or authorizations and anticipated
manufacturing, distribution and supply) involving substantial risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties
include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical
endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials,
regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch
dates, as well as risks associated with preclinical and clinical data
(including the Phase 3 data), including the possibility of unfavorable
new preclinical, clinical or safety data and further analyses of
existing preclinical, clinical or safety data; the ability to produce
comparable clinical or other results, including the rate of vaccine
effectiveness and safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in
additional analyses of the Phase 3 trial and additional studies or in
larger, more diverse populations following commercialization; the
ability of BNT162b2 to prevent COVID-19 caused by emerging virus
variants; the risk that more widespread use of the vaccine will lead to
new information about efficacy, safety, or other developments, including
the risk of additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious;
the risk that preclinical and clinical trial data are subject to
differing interpretations and assessments, including during the peer
review/publication process, in the scientific community generally, and
by regulatory authorities; whether and when additional data from the
BNT162 mRNA vaccine program will be published in scientific journal
publications and, if so, when and with what modifications and
interpretations; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with
the design of and results from these and any future preclinical and
clinical studies; whether and when the rolling submission of a Biologics
License Application for BNT162b2 in the U.S. (the BLA) will be accepted
for review and whether and when other biologics license and/or emergency
use authorization applications or amendments to any such applications
may be filed in particular jurisdictions for BNT162b2 or any other
potential vaccines that may arise from the BNT162 program, and if
obtained, whether or when such emergency use authorization or licenses
will expire or terminate; whether and when any applications that may be
pending or filed for BNT162b2 (including the BLA or any requested
amendments to the emergency use or conditional marketing authorizations)
or other vaccines that may result from the BNT162 program may be
approved by particular regulatory authorities, which will depend on
myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the
vaccine's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the
vaccine's efficacy and, if approved, whether it will be commercially
successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling or
marketing, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that
could affect the availability or commercial potential of a vaccine,
including development of products or therapies by other companies;
disruptions in the relationships between us and our collaboration
partners, clinical trial sites or third-party suppliers; the risk that
demand for any products may be reduced or no longer exist; risks related
to the availability of raw materials to manufacture a vaccine;
challenges related to our vaccine's ultra-low temperature formulation,
two-dose schedule and attendant storage, distribution and administration
requirements, including risks related to storage and handling after
delivery by Pfizer; the risk that we may not be able to successfully
develop other vaccine formulations, booster doses or new
variant-specific vaccines; the risk that we may not be able to create or
scale up manufacturing capacity on a timely basis or maintain access to
logistics or supply channels commensurate with global demand for our
vaccine, which would negatively impact our ability to supply the
estimated numbers of doses of our vaccine within the projected time
periods as previously indicated; whether and when additional supply
agreements will be reached; uncertainties regarding the ability to
obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and
other public health authorities and uncertainties regarding the
commercial impact of any such recommendations; challenges related to
public vaccine confidence or awareness; uncertainties regarding the
impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, operations and financial
results; and competitive developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in
Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the
sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and
www.pfizer.com.
About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy
company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious
diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery
and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel
biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates
includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies,
innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint
immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based
on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house
manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are
developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious
diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has
established a broad set of relationships with multiple global
pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal
Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant,
Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit
www.BioNTech.de.
BioNTech Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of BioNTech
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be
limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech's efforts to combat
COVID-19; the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a
COVID-19 vaccine (including a potential second booster dose of BNT162b2
and/or a potential booster dose of a variation of BNT162b2 having a
modified mRNA sequence); the potential of BNT162b2 for adolescents 12 to
15 years of age, evaluation of BNT162b2 in children 6 months to 11 years
old, anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, regulatory approvals
or authorizations and anticipated manufacturing, distribution and
supply); our expectations regarding the potential characteristics of
BNT162b2 in our clinical trials and/or in commercial use based on data
observations to date; the ability of BNT162b2 to prevent COVID-19 caused
by emerging virus variants; the expected time point for additional
readouts on efficacy data of BNT162b2 in our clinical trials; the nature
of the clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review,
regulatory review and market interpretation; the timing for submission
of data for, or receipt of, any marketing approval or Emergency Use
Authorization; our contemplated shipping and storage plan, including our
estimated product shelf life at various temperatures; the risk that
