Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First -3

    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First

05/28/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
demand for any products may be reduced or no longer exist; the ability 
of BioNTech to supply the quantities of BNT162 to support clinical 
development and market demand, including our production estimates for 
2021; and challenges related to public vaccine confidence or awareness. 
Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on 
BioNTech's current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are 
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual 
results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and 
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to meet the 
pre-defined endpoints in clinical trials; competition to create a 
vaccine for COVID-19; the ability to produce comparable clinical or 
other results, including our stated rate of vaccine effectiveness and 
safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in the remainder of 
the trial or in larger, more diverse populations upon commercialization; 
the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other 
potential difficulties. 
 
   For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see 
BioNTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 
2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is available on the 
SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is 
as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update 
this information unless required by law. 
 
   Pfizer Contacts: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Andrew Widger 
 
   +44 1737 330909 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=xlItrdL-PFwIHp8k4EN8T_vLP2gXhMqQSjYaTF-E-P04MAj6srUMc0CEVNNEEEAb6hstz60My6zy7gTJJK3XYk8gjcsREnqAsAwTXkdrvFsaFFVIsQA_m8zEbdjs7i5r 
Andrew.Widger@Pfizer.com 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Chuck Triano 
 
   +1 (212) 733-3901 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Pgd6oDeq0fwPw8CNvbIwUgSL1sGypoQH8yaAcn5nZzmR6BzDJ5Yvlxxgb9nc4-_z6iI_RB-5O2PKmktRQKo3mi_LfrrNhfMupyAt-S1PY20Qw3FputbcEdXkK5C8hEHw 
Charles.E.Triano@Pfizer.com 
 
   BioNTech Contacts: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Jasmina Alatovic 
 
   +49 (0)6131 9084 1513 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=a_CM2QghIvxzoXTBidUUPNaZ19DVkoFcz5gMsWS4m5X3QmUSIUFOZHgPFJWst9VRrqBSHthSZ2BEHrN2NMd29ZXfOFp_n9P1qIPcoE3u4gc= 
Media@biontech.de 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Sylke Maas, Ph.D. 
 
   +49 (0)6131 9084 1074 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=FgZDfHl6-dyLVkqcZnxZFaORbM3rDiNLcjMlQpOEEaDmAckWM0vTeqUPSuQsV_k5UIEUyRXx6YWUGgv6ojfM9xIIxQuQcIuzBN8JbvhllHw= 
Investors@biontech.de

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 15:45 ET (19:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 12 345 M 15 055 M 15 055 M
Net income 2021 6 910 M 8 427 M 8 427 M
Net cash 2021 7 694 M 9 383 M 9 383 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 167 M 47 749 M 47 768 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 87,3%
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 145,90 €
Last Close Price 162,17 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE142.52%47 749
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.89%82 650
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.59%63 234
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-12.28%53 665
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.91%51 296
BEIGENE, LTD.35.85%32 222