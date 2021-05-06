Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioNTech SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide -3-

05/06/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
use based on data observations to date; the ability of BNT162b2 to 
prevent COVID-19 caused by emerging virus variants; the expected time 
point for additional readouts on efficacy data of BNT162b2 in our 
clinical trials; the nature of the clinical data, which is subject to 
ongoing peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the 
timing for submission of data for, or receipt of, any marketing approval 
or Emergency Use Authorization; our contemplated shipping and storage 
plan, including our estimated product shelf life at various 
temperatures; and the ability of BioNTech to supply the quantities of 
BNT162 to support clinical development and market demand, including our 
production estimates for 2021. Any forward-looking statements in this 
press release are based on BioNTech current expectations and beliefs of 
future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties 
that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from 
those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These 
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to 
meet the pre-defined endpoints in clinical trials; competition to create 
a vaccine for COVID-19; the ability to produce comparable clinical or 
other results, including our stated rate of vaccine effectiveness and 
safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in the remainder of 
the trial or in larger, more diverse populations upon commercialization; 
the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other 
potential difficulties. 
 
   For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see 
BioNTech's Annual Report as Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 
2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is available on the 
SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is 
as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update 
this information unless required by law. 
 
   Pfizer Contacts: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Amy Rose 
 
   +1 (212) 733-7410 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=mwe6FB9G6Spnm7OBiJnc7yM_lk6XJ1FuO2b5lOxNp6dAq0jGdWLrsSaoPkptJUxTZ88qD_Q1lUInHKnOwzynoJGee4oNOznS4M5oVb5uxiw= 
Amy.Rose@pfizer.com 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Chuck Triano 
 
   +1 (212) 733-3901 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=g8hgyv1f3kkfcVFE4zXiTVQnttHdKQQZaejBd2WrykvoO2on6bDX1Eu3UDQw3CGt3BdV5OvOykRM9slTh4XKcBvbRjOI0CSYcDUK2nMCRjDHZu8fkvJ4WUo3yz2k9R6j 
Charles.E.Triano@Pfizer.com 
 
   BioNTech Contacts: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Jasmina Alatovic 
 
   +49 (0)6131 9084 1513 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6XRPXw5UDURM1pRLELnAE4ZOk7Wzs_M-TnvEhVJIzx_j8mBv5Vyzq3oDHhMQD11N3cvoSR1oEWxwhcJ6HopDELTyiG46UxePwGtNHV9Tln4= 
Media@biontech.de 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Sylke Maas, Ph.D. 
 
   +49 (0)6131 9084 1074 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jxZvQJwryYIaHHZgiUItaYz5VVJ5wcMHqUEmhyRsuHv7UYUSPyAMnsZnTyoF2uGl9F9iMmXCnS1h3_bMNfQw6YLyF-K982e694JljCGV_z0= 
Investors@biontech.de

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

All news about BIONTECH SE
06:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide -3-
DJ
06:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide -2-
DJ
06:31aPRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Olympi..
DJ
06:30aBIONTECH  : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Olympic At..
AQ
12:30aTWO PFIZER DOSES GIVE 95 PER CENT PR : first nationwide study
AQ
05/05Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's H-Shares Head for Biggest Fall Since Listing
DJ
05/05Biden to back WTO COVID vaccine patent waiver
RE
05/05U.S. Backs Waiver of Intellectual Property Protection for Covid-19 Vaccines -..
DJ
05/05U.S. Backs Waiver of Intellectual Property Protection for Covid-19 Vaccines -..
DJ
05/05Health Care Up Slightly On Rotation Out Of Growth Areas -- Health Care Roundu..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 519 M 11 445 M 11 445 M
Net income 2021 5 747 M 6 909 M 6 909 M
Net cash 2021 6 515 M 7 833 M 7 833 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 350 M 41 245 M 41 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 941
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 111,17 €
Last Close Price 142,22 €
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE109.48%41 245
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.67%83 740
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.17.84%59 429
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.51%55 364
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.43%49 948
BEIGENE, LTD.18.19%28 155