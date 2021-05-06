Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide -3

use based on data observations to date; the ability of BNT162b2 to
prevent COVID-19 caused by emerging virus variants; the expected time
point for additional readouts on efficacy data of BNT162b2 in our
clinical trials; the nature of the clinical data, which is subject to
ongoing peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the
timing for submission of data for, or receipt of, any marketing approval
or Emergency Use Authorization; our contemplated shipping and storage
plan, including our estimated product shelf life at various
temperatures; and the ability of BioNTech to supply the quantities of
BNT162 to support clinical development and market demand, including our
production estimates for 2021. Any forward-looking statements in this
press release are based on BioNTech current expectations and beliefs of
future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from
those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to
meet the pre-defined endpoints in clinical trials; competition to create
a vaccine for COVID-19; the ability to produce comparable clinical or
other results, including our stated rate of vaccine effectiveness and
safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in the remainder of
the trial or in larger, more diverse populations upon commercialization;
the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other
potential difficulties.
For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see
BioNTech's Annual Report as Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31,
2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is available on the
SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is
as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update
this information unless required by law.
