The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against BioNTech includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BioNTech overstated demand for and/or the commercial prospects of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Company in collaboration with Pfizer ; (ii) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; (iii) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 12, 2024

Aggrieved BioNTech investors only have until March 12, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

