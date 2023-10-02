1440 ET -- BioNTech is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Katalin Karikó, a molecular biologist and former BioNTech senior vice president, and immunologist Dr. Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their work on the mRNA technology used in the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The Nobel committee said they "contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times." Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-02-23 1456ET