WHO Europe urges safe flexibility on timing of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Jan 7 (Reuters) - European countries rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should be flexible on the time between the first and second doses, the World Health Organization's director for the region said on Thursday.

The WHO's Hans Kluge said it was important to strike a balance between making the most of limited supplies of vaccines and protecting as many people as possible.

"It is important that such a decision represents a safe compromise between the limited global production capacity at the moment, and the imperative for governments to protect as many people as possible while reducing the burden of any subsequent wave on the health systems," Kluge told a media briefing.

(Reporting by John Miller and Kate Kelland)