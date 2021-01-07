WHO Europe urges safe flexibility on timing of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Jan 7 (Reuters) - European countries rolling out the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should be flexible on the time
between the first and second doses, the World Health
Organization's director for the region said on Thursday.
The WHO's Hans Kluge said it was important to strike a
balance between making the most of limited supplies of vaccines
and protecting as many people as possible.
"It is important that such a decision represents a safe
compromise between the limited global production capacity at the
moment, and the imperative for governments to protect as many
people as possible while reducing the burden of any subsequent
wave on the health systems," Kluge told a media briefing.
(Reporting by John Miller and Kate Kelland)