Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioNTech SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:58 2022-12-21 am EST
175.94 USD   +1.88%
10:23aBioNtech ready to ship first mRNA vaccine factory kit to Africa
RE
10:10aWHO expresses concern about COVID situation in China
RE
10:02aBioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped to China From Germany
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WHO expresses concern about COVID situation in China

12/21/2022 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo is pictured at the WHO in Geneva

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization is concerned about a spike in COVID-19 infections in China and is supporting the government to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, the head of the UN agency said on Wednesday.

Infections have recently spiked in the world's second-largest economy and projections have suggested China could face an explosion of cases and more than a million deaths next year.

"The WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Tedros said the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units support for a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

The comment comes as the German government confirmed it has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BIONTECH SE
10:23aBioNtech ready to ship first mRNA vaccine factory kit to Africa
RE
10:10aWHO expresses concern about COVID situation in China
RE
10:02aBioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped to China From Germany
MT
09:54aBioNTech's Africa Plans Progress, Expects First-in-Human Trials for Malaria, TB Vaccine..
MT
09:45aBioNTech Expects to Ship BioNTainers to Africa in Q1
MT
08:46aUpdate on First BioNTainer for African-based mRNA Manufacturing Facility
GL
08:45aUpdate on First BioNTainer for African-based mRNA Manufacturing Facility
AQ
07:27aBioNTech Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Trial of Vaccine Candidate for Herpes Simplex V..
MT
07:01aBioNTech Doses First Patient in Clinical Study for HSV Vaccine Candidate
MT
06:46aBioNTech Starts Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Prophylactic Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Vaccine ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIONTECH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 476 M 17 509 M 17 509 M
Net income 2022 8 714 M 9 260 M 9 260 M
Net cash 2022 15 917 M 16 915 M 16 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 493 M 41 969 M 41 969 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 162,51 €
Average target price 201,43 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE-34.62%41 969
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.18%78 342
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.78%75 270
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.31%31 506
GENMAB A/S15.21%28 279
BEIGENE, LTD.-22.99%21 670