BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience company. The Company is focused on drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany. The Company is also focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, 3a-diagnostics GmbH, offers diagnostic products, which include COVID-19 PCR Diagnostic Kit and Peri-Implantitis Oral Biosensor.

Sector Pharmaceuticals