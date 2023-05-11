Advanced search
    BPCP   GB00BDGKMY29

BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC

(BPCP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:48:52 2023-05-11 am EDT
0.9524 USD   +0.46%
05:22aBioPharma Credit inks loan agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals
AN
04/19BioPharma Credit invests in BioCryst of up to USD180 million
AN
04/19BioPharma Credit to Invest $180 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
MT
BioPharma Credit inks loan agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals

05/11/2023 | 05:22am EDT
(Alliance News) - BioPharma Credit PLC on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive senior secured loan agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Plano, Texas-based pharmaceutical company.

Under the agreement, the specialist life sciences debt investment trust will invest up to USD137.5 million and its wholly-owned subsidiary, BioPharma Credit Investments V (Master) LP, will invest up to USD137.5 million in parallel, acting as a collateral agent.

The investments will be made across four tranches.

"We are excited to partner with Reata as it continues to advance in its mission. Led by a highly experienced management team, Reata continues to focus on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation," said Martin Friedman, managing member of Pharmakon Advisors LP, the firm's investment adviser.

Reata currently has a market capitalization of USD3.04 billion.

The firm recently received approval in the US for Skyclarys, a medication indicated for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a genetic disease affecting the nervous system. Reata expects to launch Skyclarys in the US later this year.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC 0.46% 0.95239 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -14.23% 90.38 Delayed Quote.137.90%
