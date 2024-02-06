BioPharma Credit PLC - London-based closed-ended investment company - Its investment manager Pharmakon Advisors LP notes Coherus Biosciences Inc on Monday saying it plans to make a partial prepayment of USD175.0 million of the outstanding USD250.0 million balance under its existing loan agreement with BioPharma Credit, BPCR Limited Partnership and Biopharma Credit Investments V (Master) LP. BioPharma Credit says its portion of the prepayment would be USD87.5 million. Coherus anticipates making such partial prepayment in the second quarter of 2024, BioPharma says.
Current stock price: USD0.93, up 0.2%
12-month change: down 2.9%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
