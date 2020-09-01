Log in
Biophytis : Enrolls First Patient in COVA, a Multinational Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial with Sarconeos (BIO101) for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19 Related Respiratory Failure

09/01/2020 | 03:15am EDT
Biophytis Enrolls First Patient in COVA, a Multinational Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial with Sarconeos (BIO101) for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19 Related Respiratory Failure

01 Sep 2020 08:00 CEST

Company Name

BIOPHYTIS

ISN

FR0012816825

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALBPS

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_942109_Biophytis__COVA_Belgium_first_patient__PR_EN_v7_FINAL.pdf

Source

BIOPHYTIS

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -17,8 M -21,3 M -21,3 M
Net Debt 2019 8,91 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,19x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 38,2 M 45,7 M 45,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BIOPHYTIS
Duration : Period :
Biophytis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOPHYTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stanislas Veillet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Waly Dioh Chief Operating Officer
Evelyne Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Pierre J. Dilda Chief Scientific Officer
Samuel Agus Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOPHYTIS191.46%46
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.72%81 818
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.48%70 316
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.10%63 413
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.67.04%38 125
GENMAB A/S57.14%24 294
