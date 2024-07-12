BIOPHYTIS : Invest Securities confirms its recommendation

Invest Securities confirms its neutral rating on Biophytis shares, with an unchanged target price of 2.21 euros.



Biophytis has announced that it has obtained FDA approval to initiate its Ph II OBA study, which aims to reduce the loss of muscle mass and loss of mobility associated with GLP-1 products in obese people.



We anticipate raising funds in the short term to strengthen cash flow, with a view to initiating this Ph II trial in the very near future", says Invest.



