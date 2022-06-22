Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Biophytis S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBPS   FR0012816825

BIOPHYTIS S.A.

(ALBPS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-06-22 am EDT
0.1061 EUR   -4.41%
05:01pBIOPHYTIS : Results of the Combined General Meeting on June 21, 2022 All ordinary and extraordinary resolutions presented by the company have been adopted
EQ
06/20BIOPHYTIS S.A.(ENXTPA : ALBPS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
06/16BIOPHYTIS S A : presents preclinical efficacy data for Sarconeos (BIO101) in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare neuromuscular disease - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biophytis: Results of the Combined General Meeting on June 21, 2022 All ordinary and extraordinary resolutions presented by the company have been adopted

06/22/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Biophytis / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Biophytis: Results of the Combined General Meeting on June 21, 2022 All ordinary and extraordinary resolutions presented by the company have been adopted

22-Jun-2022 / 23:00 CET/CEST

 

Results of the Combined General Meeting on June 21, 2022

 

All ordinary and extraordinary resolutions presented by the company have been adopted

 

 

Paris, France, Cambridge (Massachusetts, États-Unis), June 22, 2022 – 23h00 - Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis» or the «company»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, today announces the approval by a very large majority of all resolutions presented by the company and falling within the remit of the Combined General Meeting.

 

Thanks to the mobilization of shareholders, the CGM could be held on second call with a quorum of more than 23% of the shareholders present or represented. 

 

The 26 resolutions presented by the company were approved at a very large majority and were comprising, as an ordinary resolution, the approval of the company’s consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2021, and the allocation of profit & loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as well as the ratification of the appointment of Claude Allary as director; and on an extraordinary basis the delegations of authority granted to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities to finance the company.

The results of the votes of the combined General Meeting will be available on Biophytis’ website from June 23, 2022, under the section - Investors - General Assembly.

 

Stanislas Veillet, President, and CEO of Biophytis, said: « I would like to thank all the shareholders for their commitment and renewed trust. I am very pleased that all the resolutions presented by the company during the Combined General Meeting were approved by a very large majority”. He insisted: "My only goal is to bring to market medicines that will enable the greatest number of patients to be cured.».

 

 

     *   *   *   *

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS – ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2021 Half Year Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

 

Contact Biophytis for Investor Relations

Philippe Rousseau, CFO

Investors@biophytis.com

 

Media Contacts

Antoine Denry : antoine.denry@taddeo.fr – +33 6 18 07 83 27
Agathe Boggio : agathe.boggio@taddeo.fr  +33 7 62 77 69 42

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Issuer: Biophytis
14 avenue de l´Opéra
75001 Paris
France
Internet: https://www.biophytis.com
ISIN: US09076G1040, FR0012816825
EQS News ID: 1381703

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1381703  22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BIOPHYTIS S.A.
05:01pBIOPHYTIS : Results of the Combined General Meeting on June 21, 2022 All ordinary and ex..
EQ
06/20BIOPHYTIS S.A.(ENXTPA : ALBPS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
06/16BIOPHYTIS S A : presents preclinical efficacy data for Sarconeos (BIO101) in Spinal Muscul..
PU
06/16Biophytis Presents Preclinical Efficacy Data for Sarconeos in Spinal Muscular Atrophy, ..
CI
06/16Biophytis presents preclinical efficacy data for Sarconeos (BIO101) in Spinal Muscular ..
EQ
06/07BIOPHYTIS S A : Convening of Another Combined General Meeting at a Later Date - Form 6-K
PU
06/03BIOPHYTIS : Convening of Another Combined General Meeting at a Later Date
EQ
05/12BIOPHYTIS : Biophytis announces its participation at the BIO International Convention in S..
EQ
04/19BIOPHYTIS S A : presents Sarconeos (BIO101) Development Program in Sarcopenia at the 12th ..
PU
04/19BIOPHYTIS : Biophytis presents Sarconeos (BIO101) Development Program in Sarcopenia at the..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOPHYTIS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2,80 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
Net income 2022 -32,5 M -34,4 M -34,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BIOPHYTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Biophytis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOPHYTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanislas Veillet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Rousseau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pierre J. Dilda Chief Scientific Officer
Rob van Maanen Chief Medical Officer
Waly Dioh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOPHYTIS S.A.-77.57%16
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.66%75 899
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.03%69 098
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.94%63 319
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.94%42 435
BIONTECH SE-52.19%29 952