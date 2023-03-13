Advanced search
    ALBPS   FR0012816825

BIOPHYTIS S.A.

(ALBPS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:01:10 2023-03-13 am EDT
0.0556 EUR   -7.33%
Biophytis S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E888738

03/13/2023 | 10:39am EDT
Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 14:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2,80 M 2,99 M 2,99 M
Net income 2022 -32,5 M -34,7 M -34,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,83 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends BIOPHYTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanislas Veillet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Rousseau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pierre J. Dilda Chief Scientific Officer
Rob van Maanen Chief Medical Officer
Waly Dioh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOPHYTIS S.A.30.43%10
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.54%79 724
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.53%73 847
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.96%33 773
BIONTECH SE-15.16%30 973
GENMAB A/S-16.22%23 075