Biophytis annonce le tirage de la quatrième tranche d'ORNANE dans le cadre du contrat Atlas 2021

29 Dec 2023 07:00 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

BIOPHYTIS

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

Appendix

Source

Biophytis

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

BIOPHYTIS

ISIN

FR0012816825

Symbol

ALBPS

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 06:31:37 UTC.