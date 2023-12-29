Biophytis: drawdown of a new tranche of ORNANE bonds

Biophytis announces the issue of a new tranche of bonds redeemable in cash or new or existing shares (ORNANE), as part of its bond financing agreement with Atlas, a specialized investment fund based in New York.



This involves an immediate issue of 80 ORNANE bonds for an amount of two million euros, followed by an additional issue of 80 ORNANE bonds for an amount of two million euros scheduled for February 15, 2024.



The ORNANE bonds have a maturity of 24 months from the date of issue, and bear no interest. Holders may request redemption at any time during the maturity period.



