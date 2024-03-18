Biophytis: share consolidation planned for early April
The biotech company explains that the consolidation will result in the automatic allocation of one new ordinary share against 400 shares previously held, and a 400-for-1 stock split.
The company explains that the operation is aimed in particular at reducing the volatility of its share price and encouraging its stabilization, after a fall of more than 99% in five years which led to it becoming a 'penny stock'.
The share is still losing more than 13% today.
