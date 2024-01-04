Biophytis: study results published in The Lancet

Biophytis announces the publication of the results of the COVA phase 2-3 clinical trial in the treatment of respiratory symptoms in severe forms of Covid-19 in eClinicalMedicine, a medical journal that is part of The Lancet.



According to the biotech company, this publication recognizes the strength of its clinical research and the value of its drug candidate Sarconeos in the treatment of Covid-19, a disease that killed more than 230,000 patients worldwide in 2023.000 patients worldwide in 2023.



'Sarconeos (BIO101) significantly reduced the risk of death or respiratory failure by 44%, which argues in favor of its use in adults hospitalized for severe respiratory symptoms due to Covid-19', Biophytis points out.



