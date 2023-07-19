Health-care companies fell ahead of earnings.

Johnson & Johnson fell after a jury in a California state court decided that the company must pay $18.8 million to a 24-year-old man who says he developed cancer after using the health-care conglomerate's talc products.

Efforts to limit exposure to legacy talc issues is expected to be a major concern during J&J's earnings conference call.

Shares of Biophytis declined after the company said a follow-on offering was set to raise proceeds of about $3.8 million.

