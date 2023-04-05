Advanced search
    BIOPOR   DK0011048619

BIOPORTO A/S

(BIOPOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:00:10 2023-04-05 am EDT
1.720 DKK   +1.42%
02:51aBioporto A/s : Notice convening the AGM, including agenda and complete proposals
PU
02:36aNotice convening the Annual General Meeting in BioPorto A/S
GL
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting in BioPorto A/S
GL
BioPorto A/S : Notice convening the AGM, including agenda and complete proposals

04/05/2023 | 02:51am EDT
Name of shareholder:

Address:

ZIP code and city:

Country:

Custody account no. or

VP reference:

REGISTRATION FORM

The Annual General Meeting of BioPorto A/S will be held on

April 27, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. (CEST) at

Tuborg Havnevej 15, st., DK-2900 Hellerup, Denmark

Order of admission card:

Please tick the relevant box(es) or order electronically at www.bioporto.com

  • I wish to receive an admission card
  • I also request an admission card for a companion/advisor:

______________________________________

Name of companion/advisor (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

This registration form must be received by Computershare A/S no later than Friday April 21, 2023 and should be returned by e- mail to gf@computershare.dk or by ordinary mail to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1st Floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark. Please note that neither BioPorto A/S nor the share registrar may be held responsible for any delays in submitting the form.

Admission cards ordered with this form may be collected at the entrance to the General Meeting upon presentation of appropriate ID. Admission cards ordered on the shareholders' portal will be sent electronically by e-mail to the e-mail address indicated on the shareholder portal upon registration. Admission cards must be brought along to the General Meeting, either electronically on a smartphone/tablet or in print.

If you hold a Danish electronic signature or VP reference, it is also possible to register for the General Meeting, appoint a proxy or submit a postal vote via the Company's website, www.bioporto.com, through the "shareholder portal" under "Investor Relations".

BioPorto A/S will as part of your communication and interaction with you collect and process personal data about you. You can read more about our privacy notice at www.bioporto.com/Investor-Relations/Governance.aspx

Disclaimer

BioPorto A/S published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
