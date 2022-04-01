April 1, 2022

Announcement no. 6



Managers’ transactions

In connection with the completion of BioPorto A/S’ rights issue as described in company announcement no. 4, BioPorto A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Christopher James Lindop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0061685906 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 5 April 2022 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.5, Volume: 111,621 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 5:00 a.m. UTC (7:00 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ejendomsselskabet Jano ApS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Jan Leth Christensen, member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0061685906 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 5 April 2022 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.5, Volume: 8,042,433 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 5:00 a.m. UTC (7:00 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

For further information, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, Investor Relations,

Telephone +45 61 88 77 79, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

