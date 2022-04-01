Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. BioPorto A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIOPOR   DK0011048619

BIOPORTO A/S

(BIOPOR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03/31 10:53:35 am EDT
1.91 DKK   +0.53%
01:35aManagers' transactions
GL
01:25aMajor Shareholder Announcement
GL
03/28BioPorto A/S announces results of rights issue – Offering fully subscribed
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Managers' transactions

04/01/2022 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 1, 2022
Announcement no. 6


Managers’ transactions

In connection with the completion of BioPorto A/S’ rights issue as described in company announcement no. 4, BioPorto A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a) NameChristopher James Lindop
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/statusChairman of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S
b) Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer 
a) NameBioPorto A/S
b) LEI5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
4. Details of the transaction(s) 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type

of instrument


Identification code		Shares

 


ISIN code DK0061685906 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 5 April 2022
b) Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price: DKK 1.5, Volume: 111,621
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Aggregated price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction2022-04-01 5:00 a.m. UTC (7:00 a.m. CEST)
f) Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a) NameEjendomsselskabet Jano ApS
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/statusClosely associated person to Jan Leth Christensen, member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S
b) Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer 
a) NameBioPorto A/S
b) LEI5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
4. Details of the transaction(s) 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type

of instrument


Identification code		Shares

 


ISIN code DK0061685906 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 5 April 2022
b) Nature of the transactionPurchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price: DKK 1.5, Volume: 8,042,433
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Aggregated price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction2022-04-01 5:00 a.m. UTC (7:00 a.m. CEST)
f) Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

For further information, please contact:
Tim Eriksen, Investor Relations,
Telephone +45 61 88 77 79, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. BioPorto uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where BioPorto’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

BioPorto’s flagship product is The NGAL Test, which has been designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies.

BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR]. More information is available at www.bioporto.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BIOPORTO A/S
01:35aManagers' transactions
GL
01:25aMajor Shareholder Announcement
GL
03/28BioPorto A/S announces results of rights issue – Offering fully subscribed
GL
03/09BIOPORTO A/S : Announces Intention to Initiate a Rights Issue with Pre-emptive Subscriptio..
PU
03/07TRANSCRIPT : BioPorto A/S - Special Call
CI
03/07BioPorto A/S publishes prospectus in connection with a rights issue with pre-emptive su..
GL
03/07BioPorto announces intention to initiate a rights issue with expected gross proceeds of..
GL
03/07BioPorto A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
2021Grant of warrants
AQ
2021In an effort to prioritize Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA), the FDA does not recomme..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28,1 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
Net income 2021 -56,3 M -8,39 M -8,39 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 511 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 18,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 100%
Chart BIOPORTO A/S
Duration : Period :
BioPorto A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOPORTO A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,91 DKK
Average target price 3,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Pare Chief Executive Officer
Neil A. Goldman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Magnussen Chairman
Christopher Bird Chief Medical Officer
Jan Kuhlmann Andersen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOPORTO A/S-22.67%76
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.25.51%26 203
BIOMÉRIEUX-22.55%13 118
DIASORIN S.P.A.-15.32%8 660
10X GENOMICS, INC.-48.93%8 434
SD BIOSENSOR, INC-0.18%4 827