Bioqual : Notification of Late Filing for the Year Ended May 31, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
Name of the Issuer: BIOQUAL, Inc.
Check One:
Annual Report
Quarterly Report
Interim Report
For Period Ended: 05/31/2022
Address of Principal Executive Office:
9620 Medical Center Dr.
Suite 310
Rockville, MD 20850
Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.
Delay due to completing annual financial statement audit.
Anticipated Filing Date:
[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]
9/19/2022
Person to contact regarding this notification:
Date: 8/29/22
Signature: /s/ Chris Kirk
Name: Chris Kirk
Title: Acting Chief Financial Officer
