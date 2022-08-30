Bioqual : Notification of Late Filing for the Year Ended May 31, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING Name of the Issuer: BIOQUAL, Inc. Check One: Annual Report Quarterly Report Interim Report

For Period Ended: 05/31/2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

9620 Medical Center Dr.

Suite 310

Rockville, MD 20850

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Delay due to completing annual financial statement audit.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

9/19/2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Date: 8/29/22

Signature: /s/ Chris Kirk

Name: Chris Kirk

Title: Acting Chief Financial Officer

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com: