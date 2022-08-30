Log in
    BIOQ   US09065J1016

BIOQUAL, INC.

(BIOQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:00 2022-08-22 am EDT
75.00 USD   +7.13%
02:54aBIOQUAL : Notification of Late Filing for the Year Ended May 31, 2022
PU
05/26BIOQUAL : CSO Appointment 5-10-22
PU
05/09BIOQUAL, Inc. Adds Dave Newcomer to its Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bioqual : Notification of Late Filing for the Year Ended May 31, 2022

08/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: BIOQUAL, Inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: 05/31/2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

9620 Medical Center Dr.

Suite 310

Rockville, MD 20850

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Delay due to completing annual financial statement audit.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

9/19/2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Date: 8/29/22

Signature: /s/ Chris Kirk

Name: Chris Kirk

Title: Acting Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Bioqual Inc. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 06:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 57,7 M - -
Net income 2021 6,33 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 67,1 M 67,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 31,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark G. Lewis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chander P. Sarma Vice President-Facility Operations
Hanne Andersen Elyard Chief Scientific Officer
Mitchell Franklin Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Nancy A. Madden Vice President-Administration Operations
