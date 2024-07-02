CORPORATE PRESENTATION
July 2024
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, including statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, plans or intentions relating to product candidates, estimates of market size, the anticipated timing, design and conduct of our planned pre-clinical and clinical trials, including with respect to BT-600 and our NaviCap platform, the anticipated timing for pre-clinical and clinical data, the development of our product candidates, the potential clinical benefits of our product candidates, including efficacy and safety benefits, the potential benefits of strategic partnerships and licensing arrangements and our intent to enter into any strategic partnerships or licensing arrangements, the timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations and future results of anticipated product development efforts, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this presentation, including competition from third parties with respect to our product candidates; risks related to the supply and manufacturing of and complexity of components in our devices; whether we will be able to develop our precision medicine products, and, if developed, that such product candidates will be authorized for marketing by regulatory authorities, or will be commercially successful; risks related to our continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market; and those described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and elsewhere in such filing and in other subsequent disclosure documents, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We cannot assure you that we will realize the results, benefits or developments that we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our business in the way expected. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and reflect our current views with respect to future events. Given the significant uncertainties, you should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this presentation in the context of these risks and uncertainties and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this presentation. We disclaim any intent to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
Industry and Market Data: We obtained the industry, market, and competitive position data used throughout this presentation from our own internal estimates and research, as well as from industry and general publications, and research, surveys, and studies conducted by third parties. Internal estimates are derived from publicly available information released by industry analysts and third-party sources, our internal research and our industry experience, and are based on assumptions made by us based on such data and our knowledge of the industry and market, which we believe to be reasonable. In addition, while we believe the industry, market, and competitive position data included in this prospectus is reliable and based on reasonable assumptions, we have not independently verified any third-party information, and all such data involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us.
Innovating smart pill technologies to deliver the right dose to the right place, safely.
Treatment at the site of disease in the GI tract could improve outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules designed to replace injection for better management of chronic diseases
THERAPEUTIC PIPELINE
NAVICAP PROGRAMS
DRUG
DESIGN/FEASIBILITY
PRECLINICAL
CLINICAL
NaviCap Targeted Oral Delivery Platform
BT-600 in ulcerative colitis
tofacitinib*
BT-001 in ulcerative colitis
adalimumab
variant*
BIOJET PROGRAMS
DRUG
DESIGN/FEASIBILITY
PRECLINICAL
CLINICAL
BioJet Systemic Oral Delivery Platform
AstraZeneca collaboration
undisclosed
Ionis collaboration
antisense
oligonucleotide
Multiple pharma collaborations
undisclosed
*Biora's own molecules
Clinical presentation of ulcerative colitis
E1: PROCTITIS
E2: DISTAL COLITIS
E1: PANCOLITIS
SYMPTOMS
SYMPTOMS
SYMPTOMS
Rectal bleeding,
E1 plus diarrhea,
E2 plus constitutional
tenesmus, urgency
abdominal cramping
symptoms (fatigue, fever)
30-60% of patients
16-45% of patients
15-35% of patients
ULCERATIVE COLITIS: THE TREATMENT GAP
Despite therapeutics targeting different pathways, few patients achieve long-term remission
Treatment begins with 2-3 months of
UC TREATMENT CYCLE
drug therapy to reach therapeutic
levels
INDUCTION
TRIAL
NO
RESPONSE
60% of patients in remission
RELAPSE
relapse within 12 months2
INDUCTION
TRIAL
MAINTENANCE
Patients in remission continue drug therapy to prevent relapse
15-30% of patients achieve remission of symptoms after induction with any drug therapy1,2
Patients undergo induction (2-3 months) with different drug
Efficacy rate decreases with successive rounds of therapy1
ABOUT ULCERATIVE COLITIS
- Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis (UC)
- UC causes inflammation and damage to the large intestine
- About 1 million people in the U.S. are affected with UC, and ~40,000 cases are diagnosed each year3
- Alsoud D, Verstockt B, Fiocchi C, Vermeire S. Breaking the therapeutic ceiling in drug development in ulcerative colitis. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2021;6(7):589-595.
- Hirten RP, Sands BE. New Therapeutics for Ulcerative Colitis. Annu Rev Med. 2021;72:199-213.
- Shivashankar R, Tremaine WJ, Harmsen WS, Loftus EV Jr. Incidence and Prevalence of Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis in Olmsted County, Minnesota From 1970 Through 2010. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2017;15(6):857-863.
UNMET NEED IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS
Anatomically targeted delivery could enable rapid induction and improve patient response
THERAPEUTIC CHALLENGES
1
Difficulty of achieving sufficient
drug activity at site of disease
2
Systemic toxicity issues may
limit daily dosage of UC drugs
3
Combination therapy is
limited by toxicity
POTENTIAL SOLUTION
Localized delivery could increase drug activity at the site of disease, which is correlated with improved outcomes1
Reduced systemic uptake is designed to reduce toxicity and adverse events
Reduced toxicity could enable combination therapy2
Development in partnership with:
- Verstockt B, Alsoud D, van Oostrom J, et al. Tofacitinib tissue exposure correlates with endoscopic outcome. Poster presented at:17th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), February 18, 2022, virtual.
- van Oostrom J, Verstockt B, Hanzel J, et al. Pharmacokinetic stratification of cytokine profiles during anti-TNF induction treatment in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Poster presented at:17th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), February 18, 2022, virtual.
NAVICAP TARGETED ORAL DELIVERY PLATFORM
Needle-free, oral drug delivery to the colon
ORAL ADMINISTRATION Convenient oral capsule the size of a fish-oilpill
AUTONOMOUS LOCATION GITrac autolocation technology enables targeted delivery to the colon, regardless of fasted or fed state1
TARGETED DRUG DELIVERY
Method designed to coat the length of the colon with liquid formulation, minimizing systemic uptake
1. Lee SN, Razag G, Stork C, et al. Potential effects of food on a novel Drug Delivery System (DDS) to deliver therapeutic compound into the colon. Poster presented at: Crohn's & Colitis Congress, January 19-21, 2023, Denver, CO.
Autonomous location and delivery to the colon
https://biora.wistia.com/medias/r65935rbqs
