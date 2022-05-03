Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Biora Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PROG   US74319F1075

BIORA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PROG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.8420 USD   +0.57%
Progenity to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update as Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG) today announced that it will report first quarter ended March 31, 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after the close of financial markets. Progenity’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific time that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

As previously announced, Progenity is changing to Biora Therapeutics. Biora will focus on its pipeline of targeted and systemic oral biotherapeutics. The legal name change was completed on April 26, 2022, and the brand launch for Biora Therapeutics™ will coincide with the earnings call on May 10. The company’s NASDAQ ticker symbol will also change from “PROG” to “BIOR” on that day. No action is needed from current stockholders. The company’s common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and the CUSIP will not change.

The live call on May 10 may be accessed by dialing 1-800-926-4402 (domestic) or 1-416-641-6700 (international) and entering the conference code: 22018599. A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company website at bioratherapeutics.com, with a replay available online for 60 days following the call.

About Progenity
Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics and is developing a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise drug delivery solutions and diagnostic sampling. Progenity will become Biora Therapeutics on May 10, 2022.

For more information visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

For updates about Biora Therapeutics, please follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact
Chuck Padala
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
ir@progenity.com
(646) 627-8390

Media Contact
Kristin Schaeffer
CG Life
media@progenity.com  
(858) 457-2436


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -90,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 88,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Aditya P. Mohanty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric d'Esparbes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy Seelye Chief Information Officer
Paul W. Shabram Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Jeffrey D. Alter Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIORA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-59.71%155
SARTORIUS AG-37.98%23 533
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-23.93%1 327
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-19.42%1 250
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-38.51%769
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-5.44%740