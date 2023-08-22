BioRem Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

BioRem Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 4.28 million compared to CAD 6.26 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.096493 million compared to net income of CAD 0.16434 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.006 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.011 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.006 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was CAD 7.45 million compared to CAD 10.64 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.650218 million compared to net income of CAD 0.06402 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.042 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.004 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.042 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.004 a year ago.