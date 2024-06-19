Bioretec Ltd. announced that a number of cases have been performed around the U.S. utilizing the RemeOs technology. The follow-up results confirmed successful implantation and fracture healing were achieved in all cases. Surgeons reported very positive feedback in that there is no change to existing surgical technique while operating with an absorbable metal implant for their patients.

The added benefit of osteopromotion and bioactivity on the fracture healing site was also reported to be a factor in the surgeon's choice to use RemeOs screws in these procedures.