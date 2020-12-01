Biosearch S A : EFB Microbial Stress 2020 Congress

Last November 17th, our colleague from the Research Department, María Guerrero Sánchez, participated in the EFB Microbial Stress 2020 congress (efbiotechnology.org). This meeting, organized by the European Federation of Biotechnology, addresses the exciting and important field of microbial responses to stress, taking into consideration both fundamental and applied aspects.

The research work presented focuses on the identification of optimal fermentation, protection and storage conditions to improve the survival and stability of a strain of the genus Lactobacillus.

The results are the result of the collaboration of Biosearch Life with INRAe (France) and AgroParisTech (France), in the framework of the European project H2020 PREMIUM 'Conservation of microorganisms by understanding the protective mechanisms of oligosaccharides', which aims to develop new and innovative strategies for the long-term conservation of lactic acid bacteria from the laboratory to the industrial scale, taking into account product quality, process conditions and environmental impact.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Framework Programme for Research and Innovation Horizon 2020 under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grant agreement No. 777657 (H2020-MSCA-RISE-2017).