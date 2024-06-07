FINANCIAL REPORT 2023 p.2

2. ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BIOSENIC SA FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 2.1. Letter to shareholders 2023 was a year of transformation and restructuring, as well as a year of accurate and realistic asset valuation, following the creation of BioSenic from the merger between Bone Therapeutics and Medsenic. This merger gave rise to a biotechnology company characterized by dense technical, scientific and intellectual property contributions in three areas: the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee, cell therapy and the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Medsenic's specialization in severe autoimmune/inflammatory diseases came with major achievements in successful Phase 2 clinical trials (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus -SLE- and Chronic Graft versus Host Disease (cGvHD). On the other hand, in the field inherited from Bone Therapeutics, these were development programs for osteoarthritis of the knee. It was important to understand and learn from the biostatistical failure of the JTA004 clinical trial, which led to a fall in the BIOS share price and a total halt to research. It was also necessary to continue the phase 2b trial begun in 2021 by Bone Therapeutics on the treatment of difficult tibia fractures by injection of bone marrow mesenchymal cells prepared and characterized for use in a hospital setting to repair severely accidentally damaged bone tissue. Continuing this clinical trial - extremely costly (with a cash burn varying between 0.5 and 1 million Euros per month) - had been an exercise imposed by the contractual conditions of the Reverse Merger of October 2022, when some forty patients had already been included and five European clinical centers were active and two others were about to begin recruitment, at the end of the "COVID" era. This trial carried all the hopes of Bone's historic shareholders, encouraged by a number of previous clinical studies involving the repair of long bones (tibia, femur, fibula, etc.) and tissue repair operations on the spine, with results considered to be suitable for a placebo-controlled clinical phase (phase 2b). For its arsenic trioxide (ATO) platform, which targets autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, BioSenic over the course of 2023 carefully collected many of the technical elements required for the submission of its clinical trial to regulatory authorities to submit its confirmatory Phase III study in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD), focused on the clinical documentation of a market access procedure to regulatory agencies in the USA and Europe. The forthcoming clinical trial required further research into the technical batches of the new oral drug adopted for this new trial, as well as into ATO's mechanism of action, to maximize its efficacy in outstanding effects on the active phenomena of sustained autoimmunity, and parallel research into reducing the side effects of the active ingredient, arsenic trioxide. For the ongoing Phase IIb clinical trial with the allogeneic bone cell therapy product ALLOB, BioSenic has optimized radiological research into the evolution of tissue repair after treatment (single injection of ALLOB cells) by integrating into the trial a combination of technical advances in radiological assessments. Taking into account new scientific knowledge on fracture healing, it was decided early on to initiate a statistical analysis during the course of this trial - in February-March 2023 - to reduce the number of patients required for an initial analysis of the expected results, and to obtain a more rapid reading of relevant results for assessing the benefit of the treatment. The results of the decisive statistical analysis on the trial's primary endpoint were validated in June 2023 by our team of biostatisticians on an intermediate cohort of 57 patients. The results were totally negative (no difference between placebo and treated cases). A posteriori analysis of the conditions of the 2019 protocol convinced us that the conditions under which the cells were injected far too early in the natural repair process, with very high inflammatory activity at the time of the injections (three days after the accident), explained the failure observed. We had overlooked an essential aspect of the preliminary clinical trials, which had prescribed and practiced injections at three months, when the defects in "natural" repair (standard of care) were becoming noticeable. With regard to licensing negotiations, by early October 2022 Bone Therapeutics had recovered all worldwide rights to ALLOB, following the termination of the Chinese licensing agreement signed with Pregene in February 2021. Nevertheless, BioSenic continued to discuss new licensing conditions with Pregene, in order to advance the development and commercialization of ALLOB in other geographical areas, including the United States. These discussions came up against Pregene's refusal to pay any "downpayment" whatsoever, insisting on recovering exclusive worldwide rights with a return of payments when the product is brought to market some time in the future, and after a new phase 3 to be jointly financed, for very vague commercial prospects up to 2030. p.8

To conclude on our clinical development front, BioSenic has also reassessed the results of the Phase III trial of its improved viscosupplement JTA-004 targeting osteoarthritis of the knee, originally published as a clinical failure in August 2021. Having identified subsets of patients, BioSenic called on a specialist statistical analysis company in Liège to reanalyze the results in the context of three subtypes of osteoarthritis of the knee, as newly identified in 2022 and essentially different in their clinical course, severity and above all the physiological phenomena involved. This seemed to open up new clinical development or partnership options for JTA-004, and therefore a good clinical opportunity for BioSenic. However, the need to finance a new clinical trial on new bases in phase 3 (targeted patient recruitment) and the classification originally proposed by Bone Therapeutics as a medical device - an untenable position for the last two or three years for the regulatory authorities - have led us to an impasse, as no licensee has been identified. In addition, a difficult situation created by Bone Therapeutics' approval of co-ownership of the main patents with one of its ex-CEOs, is leading to the discouragement of any takeover due to difficulties in obtaining a property settlement. BioSenic has also expanded and developed its team, including the appointment of Dr Carole Nicco as Scientific Director and Lieven Huysse, MD, as Medical Director (CMO) from April 2023. With an updated Board of Directors and Executive Committee, BioSenic is well placed to establish value-added commercial collaborations and further strengthen its financial position in the broad context of autoimmunity. This will enable us to advance our therapies into clinical development and offer treatment options to patients suffering from a range of diseases for which there are no decisive therapeutic options. However, the weight of past debts, both from bondholders and certain unsecured creditors linked to Allob and JTA, and to costly operating expenses incurred by Bone Therapeutics but inherited by BioSenic, led us in June 2023 to request the intervention of a mediator, appointed by the Nivelles court, in a silent PRJ procedure, with the aim of bringing the debt under control, with the agreement of the creditors. This restructuring procedure, which takes account of the above-mentioned factors, has received a positive vote of the majority of creditors on 27 May 2024. At the same time, we need to raise funds to finance BioSenic's Phase 3 lead project, and are currently preparing a private placement. We estimate that, after a period of severe re-evaluation (with a return to spending and cost control) and intelligent restructuring lasting around 18 months following the Reverse Merger, we will be in a position by autumn to maintain the business and drive BioSenic's positive development in its core assets. Sincerely, Prof. François Rieger, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO Véronique Pomi-Schneiter, Director and Deputy CEO p.9