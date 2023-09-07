PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION 07/09/2023

BioSenic reports half year 2023 results

The BioSenic Phase 2 clinical study with arsenic trioxide in the first-line treatment of chronic Graft versus Host disease (cGvHD) has been completed and provided positive results. In 2024, the BioSenic Group expects to prioritize the use of the proceeds of anticipated future fundraising for the progression of the Phase 3 clinical trial in cGvHD.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, 7 September 2023, 7am CEST - BioSenic(Euronext Brussels and Paris: BIOS), theclinical-stagecompany specializing in serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and cell therapy, today publishes its business update for the first half, ended 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

"BioSenic has made the best of its efforts on restructuring and accomplishing important technical steps in implementing key features of its Arsenic salts (ATO) and its cell repair platforms after succeeding its reverse merger between Medsenic and Bone Therapeutics 10 months ago"said François Rieger, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioSenic"Successfully interpreting clinical and scientific complex data - and specifically those inherited from the former Bone Therapeutics - gives us now the essential basic elements to develop our activities on licensing opportunities and further Phase 2/3 clinical trials. Our immediate leading project is a Phase 3 confirmatory trial on the efficacy of an oral formulation of arsenic trioxide on chronic Graft-versus-Host Disease, an autoimmune rare condition following allogeneic hematopoietic cells used for treating several types of leukaemia. We now expect a productive end of 2023 for further developing the best values of BioSenic."

Operational and Corporate highlights

In January 2023, BioSenic strengthened its scientific team with the appointment of Dr. Carole Nicco, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

In January 2023, BioSenic appointed Yves Sagot as a member of the Board of Directors and Independent Director.

In March 2023, BioSenic re-evaluated the results of its Phase 3 trial of its enhanced viscosupplement JTA-004 targeting knee osteoarthritis (OA). The Company indeed announced that it has used the statistical analysis capabilities of Artialis to study the results of the Phase 3 JTA-004 trial in the subset of patients with the most painful and inflammatory form of knee osteoarthritis (OA). This allows BioSenic to distinguish a group of patients, representing about one third of the total patients, who show a pain-relieving effect of JTA-004 not only superior to placebo but also to the active comparator. This new post-hoc analysis changes the therapeutic profile of the molecule and potentially allows for the possibility of stratifying patients for a new, optimized Phase 3 clinical study.

In March 2023, BioSenic re-evaluated the results of its Phase 3 trial of its enhanced viscosupplement JTA-004 targeting knee osteoarthritis (OA). The Company indeed announced that it has used the statistical analysis capabilities of Artialis to study the results of the Phase 3 JTA-004 trial in the subset of patients with the most painful and inflammatory form of knee osteoarthritis (OA). This allows BioSenic to distinguish a group of patients, representing about one third of the total patients, who show a pain-relieving effect of JTA-004 not only superior to placebo but also to the active comparator. This new post-hoc analysis changes the therapeutic profile of the molecule and potentially allows for the possibility of stratifying patients for a new, optimized Phase 3 clinical study.

In March 2023, BioSenic published new data on the mechanism of action of arsenic trioxide (ATO) to prevent autoimmune diseases has now been published in a peer-reviewed paper (Frontiers in Immunology). This new data shows that combination of ATO with copper salts can allow BioSenic to work towards reducing the dosage of ATO in future trials overall and maintain efficacy. This new formulation data has been completed following pre-clinical activities and does not constitute data validated through clinical trial.

In April 2023, BioSenic appointed Lieven Huysse, MD, as permanent Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

In April 2023, BioSenic received European patent from EPO, for further therapeutic development in cancer, infectious and immune diseases. The patent covers the therapeutic use of a new composite formulation of anti-inflammatory compounds with unique advantages. This new formulation lowers the dosage of arsenic trioxide by combining it with copper salts to maintain therapeutic efficacy, with the potential of administration through multiple routes, including intravenous, oral, and other novel routes of administration.

In May 2023, BioSenic identified key biomarkers for cGvHD and submitted patent to EPO. The technology covered