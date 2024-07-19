PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION 19/07/2024

Transparency notification received from Mr François Rieger

Article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, July 19, 2024, 6pm CEST - BIOSENIC(Euronext Brussels and Paris: BIOS), the clinical- stage company specializing in serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and cell therapy, today announces that it has received a transparency notification from Mr François Rieger. The details of the transparency notification are set out below and the full text of the transparency notification can be consulted on the website of BioSenic, under the heading "Major shareholders & transparency notices".

The transparency notification indicates that the voting rights attached to BioSenic's shares held by Mr François Rieger have crossed below the threshold of 5% as a result of the sale of shares of BioSenic.

The transparency notification received from Mr François Rieger dated 18 July 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification:

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

A person that notifies alone Person subject to the notification requirement: Mr François Rieger

Transaction date: 17 July 2024

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 251,312,817

About BioSenic

BioSenic is a leading biotech company specializing in the development of clinical assets issued from its Medsenic's arsenic trioxide (ATO) platform. Key target indications for the autoimmune platform include graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and now systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Following the merger in October 2022, BioSenic combined the strategic positionings and strengths of Medsenic and Bone Therapeutics. The merger specifically enables Medsenic/Biosenic to develop an entirely new arsenal of various anti-inflammatory and anti-autoimmune formulations using the immunomodulatory properties of ATO/oral ATO (OATO).

BioSenic is based in the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. Further information is available at http://www.biosenic.com.

About the main Medsenic/BioSenic technology platform

The ATO platform provides derived active products with immunomodulatory properties and fundamental effects on the activated cells of the immune system. One direct application is its use in onco-immunology to treat GvHD (Graft-versus-Host Disease) in its chronic, established stage. cGvHD is one of the most common and clinically significant complications affecting long-term survival of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo- HSCT).

Medsenic has been successful in a phase 2 trial with its intravenous formulation, Arscimed®, which has orphan drug designation status by FDA and EMA. The company is heading towards an international phase 3 confirmatory study, with its new, IP-protected, OATO formulation. Another selected target is moderate-to-severe forms of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), using the same oral formulation. ATO has shown good safety and significant clinical efficacy on several affected organs (skin, mucosae, and the gastrointestinal tract). Systemic sclerosis is now full part of the clinical pipeline of Medsenic/BioSenic. This serious chronic disease badly affects skin, lungs, or vascularization, and has no current effective treatment. Preclinical studies on pertinent animal models are positive, giving good grounds to launch a phase 2 clinical protocol, using new immunomodulatory formulations of APIs recognized to be active on the immune system.