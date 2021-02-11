Biosev S A : 3Q21 Earnings Release

The following table presents key indicators for operating efficiency, productivity and production volumes, which are analyzed in this section:
Efficiency and Productivity
9M21
9M20
%
Crushing ('000 tons)
25,785
25,902
-0.5%
TCH - Agricultural yield (ton/ha)
85.7
83.3
2.9%
Product TRS (kg/ton)
142.4
130.5
9.1%
Industrial Efficiency
1.031
1.011
2.0%
Production
9M21
9M20
%
Sugar Mix (%)
53.4%
35.4%
18 p.p.
Ethanol Mix (%)
46.6%
64.6%
-18 p.p.
Anhydrous Mix (%)
31.7%
30.1%
1.6 p.p.
Production ('000 tons of Product TRS) ¹
3,680
3,397
8.3%
Sugar ('000 tons)
Ethanol ('000 m³)
1,879 1,010
1,150 1,293
63.3% -21.9%
Cogeneration (GWh)
800.1
781.1
2.4%
¹Considers the ratios of conversion of sugar and ethanol in the State of São Paulo, as disclosed in the Consecana Manual.
1.1. Crushing
The following table shows crushing volume on a consolidated basis and by cluster:
Efficiency
9M21
9M20
%
Crushing ('000 tons)
25,785
25,902
-0.5%
Own
Third Parties
15,002 10,782
15,768 10,134
-4.9% 6.4%
Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster
4,895
5,012
-2.3%
Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster
14,631
14,533
0.7%
Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster
6,259
6,357
-1.5%
The Company reached total crushing volume of approximately 25.8 million tons in 9M21, stable compared to the previous crop, due to the improved operational performance and favorable (drier) weather conditions during the harvest period (April to September) and higher yield measured by TCH (+2.9%) at the Ribeirão Preto Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul Clusters, partially offset by the frost mitigation strategy at the Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster.
At the Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster, crushing volume was 4.9 million tons, 2.3% lower than 9M20, mainly due to the drier weather conditions during the plantation period.
At the Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster, crushing volume was 14.6 million tons, 0.7% higher than 9M20, mainly supported by the improved operational performance, climate conditions and 4.3% increase in TCH.
At the Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster, crushing volume was 6.3 million tons, 1.5% lower than 9M20,reflecting the Company's strategy to mitigate the effects from the frost that affected the region in theprevious and current crops (accelerating harvest and crushing operations as from the second quarter ofthe previous crop to mitigate impacts on sucrose quality and accumulation).
1.2. Tons of Cane per Hectare (TCH)
The following table shows the evolution in TCH on a consolidated basis and by cluster:
Productivity
9M21
9M20
%
TCH - Agricultural yield (ton/ha)
85.7
83.3
2.9%
Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster
81.3
84.4
-3.7%
Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster
89.5
85.9
4.3%
Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster
81.3
77.5
4.9%
Cane yield measured by consolidated TCH reached 85.7 ton/ha in 9M21, historical record for the period, 2.9% higher than the same period of the previous crop, which is basically explained by the application of best agronomic practices in crop regeneration to the sugar plantations, in addition to the favorable weather conditions (rainy season) during the field development period (January to March).
The 3.7% decrease in TCH at the Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster resulted from the drier weather conditions during the plantation period in the previous crop.
1.3. Product Total Recoverable Sugar (TRS)
The following table shows the evolution of Product TRS and by cluster:
Productivity
9M21
9M20
%
Product TRS (Kg TRS/ton)
142.4
130.5
9.1%
Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster
147.6
139.2
6.1%
Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster
143.9
132.3
8.7%
Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster
134.8
119.7
12.7%
Product TRS content was 142.4 kg TRS/ton in 9M21, historical record for the period, an increase of 9.1% compared to 9M20, which reflects the continuous impacts of the evolution of the phytosanitary quality of the sugarcane crop, the quality of the harvesting processes, the intensive use of ripening agents and organic fertilization, among others, an improved operational performance and favorable (drier) weather conditions during the harvest, which favors concentration of sugar content.
Industrial efficiency reached 1.031 in 9M21, an increase of 2.0% compared to 9M20, historical record for the period. The results demonstrate the higher efficiency in converting cane into the final products of sugar and ethanol, as well as the lower losses in production processes. Industrial efficiency is calculated based on the volume of TRS produced by the mills.
Total production in tons of Product TRS was 3,680 thousand tons, historical record for the period, an increase of 8.3% compared to 9M20, mainly due to the evolution of the sugarcane crop and industrial efficiency gains.
Sugar mix was 53.4%, historical record for the period, due to the higher allocation of TRS to sugarproduction, given the product's higher profitability in the period compared to ethanol, an increase of 18.0
p.p. compared to the same period of the previous crop, which was more focused on ethanol.
Ethanol mix was 46.6%, as a result of company's strategy to optimize sales by prioritizing products thatcapture higher value added, 18.0 p.p. lower than the same period of last crop. The anhydrous mix (over the total ethanol produced) was 31.7% in 9M21, 1.6 p.p. higher than 9M20.
1.4. Cogeneration
The following table presents productivity and cogeneration volume for sale:
Production
9M21
9M20
%
Total Cogen (GWh)
800.1
781.1
2.4%
Cogen for Sale (GWh)
800.1
781.1
2.4%
Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster
107.6
101.9
5.6%
Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster
375.9
380.0
-1.1%
Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster
316.6
299.2
5.8%
Cogen for Sale/Crushing (kWh/ton)
34.2
33.3
2.7%
Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster
43.3
39.9
8.6%
Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster
25.7
26.2
-1.7%
Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster
50.6
47.1
7.5%
The Company has cogeneration power plants at all its eight industrial sites and is energy self-sufficient during the harvesting period. Out of these units, seven produce surplus electricity for sale.
Total cogeneration for sale in 9M21 increased by 2.4% compared to 9M20 and reached a volume of 800.1 GWh.
The productivity of cogeneration units measured in kWh of power sold per ton of cane crushed stood at 34.2 kWh/ton in 9M21, an increase of 2.7% compared to 9M20. These results reflect the higher totalcrushing volume and the Company's strategy to optimize sales by prioritizing products and periods thatgenerate higher added value.
2. ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
2.1. Net Revenue
Net revenue excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC) amounted to R$8.6 billion, an increase of 74.6% compared to 9M20. The result is primarily explained by the growth in export volumes and average prices, the higher industrial efficiency in sugarcane conversion and the revenues from export performance contracts associated with the rollover of foreign currency-denominated debt obligations, with these factors partially offset by the decrease in ethanol import volumes and by the fact that previous crop included revenue from the Nordeste Cluster. Note that, excluding the revenue from the Nordeste Cluster in the previous crop to improve the comparison with the current crop, net revenue would be 74.8% higher than in 9M20.
Excluding the effects from resale operations (of finished products, such as (i) sugar, ethanol and energy; and (ii) other commodities, which are required to comply with export performance contracts associated with obligations denominated in foreign currency), the Company's net revenue was R$4.4 billion, anincrease of 34.2% compared to 9M20, mainly due to the growth in export volumes and average prices, as well as the higher industrial efficiency in sugarcane conversion, partially offset by the decrease in ethanol import volumes and by the fact that previous crop included revenue from the Nordeste Cluster. Note that, excluding the revenue from the Nordeste Cluster in the previous crop to improve the comparison with the current crop, net revenue would be 34.4% higher than in 9M20.
The following table presents a breakdown of net revenue ex-HACC:
Net Revenue ex-HACC (R$ Thousand)
9M21
9M20
%
Sugar
3,127,905
1,428,000
119.0%
Domestic Market
217,567
111,819
94.6%
Export Market
2,910,338
1,316,181
121.1%
Ethanol
1,877,986
1,983,008
-5.3%
Domestic Market
765,051
1,695,371
-54.9%
Export Market
1,112,935
287,637
286.9%
Energy
448,550
270,343
65.9%
Total
5,454,441
3,681,351
48.2%
Other Products
3,147,623
1,245,219
152.8%
Bagasse, services and others
43,591
36,194
20.4%
Export performance contracts
3,104,032
1,209,025
156.7%
Total
8,602,064
4,926,570
74.6%
¹9M20 includes amounts from the Nordeste Cluster.
Revenue from resale operations is detailed in the following table:
Resale operations (R$ Thousand)
9M21
9M20
%
Sugar, ethanol and energy ¹
1,074,173
421,667
154.7%
Export performance contracts
3,104,032
1,209,025
156.7%
Total
4,178,205
1,630,692
156.2%
¹Revenue from resales of sugar, ethanol and energy is accounted for in the lines corresponding to the respective products in the table of Net Revenue ex-HACC.
The following charts present a breakdown of net revenue ex-HACC, excluding the effects from hedge accounting and revenue from export performance contracts, by product and by market in the respective periods:
Net Revenue ex-HACC/export performance by product (%)
Net Revenue ex-HACC/export performance by market (%)
The following table presents the sugar and ethanol inventory balance variation in the respective periods:
Inventories - Variation
9M21
9M20
%
Sugar ('000 tons)
71
102
-30%
Ethanol ('000 m3)
245
307
-20%
2.1.1. Sugar
Net revenue from sugar sales excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC) amounted to R$3.1 billion, an increase of 119.0% compared to
9M20. This variation reflects the production mix, which prioritized sugar, given the product's higherprofitability in the period compared to ethanol, increase in exports, improved operational performance, which translates into higher efficiency in sugarcane conversion, and average prices of the product compared to the previous crop.
The following chart presents a comparison of sugar volumes and average prices, excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC):
Volume (thousand tons) and Average Price (R$/ton)
The following chart presents a breakdown by type of sugar, excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC):
Net Revenue ex-HACC by Sugar Type (%)
2.1.2. Ethanol
Net revenue from ethanol sales excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC) amounted to R$1.9 billion, a decrease of 5.3% compared to 9M20, when the sales volume in the period decreased 17.2% due to a shift in the sugar mix and higher carry out in the period.
The price increased 14.4% when compared to 9M20. The Company's strategy to optimize salesby prioritizing products and periods that capture higher value added reflected the ethanol competitiveness in the foreign market, improved by the depreciation in the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar. Note that, excluding the revenue from the Nordeste Cluster in the previous crop to improve the comparison with the current crop, net revenue would be 5.0% lower than in 9M20.
The following chart presents a comparison of ethanol sales volumes and average prices, excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC):
Volume (thousand m³) and Average Price (R$/m³)
The following chart presents a breakdown of revenue by type of ethanol, excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC):
Net Revenue ex-HACC by Ethanol Type (%)
2.1.3. Energy
Net revenue from energy was R$448.6 million, an increase of 65.9% compared to 9M20. This variation is mainly due to the higher sales volume and average sales prices in the period.
The following chart presents a comparison of energy own sales volume and average own sales price:
Sales Volume (GWh) and Average Sales Price (R$/MWh) - Own
2.1.4. Other products
The line item "Other products" records revenue from sales of raw bagasse, services and other items, inaddition to revenue from the sale of commodities in the spot market to fulfill export contracts with the aim of settling debt obligations in foreign currency.
Revenue from the sale of other products totaled R$3.2 billion, an increase of 152.8% compared to 9M20, mainly due to the growth in the above-referred export performance contracts associated with the rollover of foreign currency-denominated debt obligations.
2.2. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
The Company has continued to consistently deliver cost reductions, while consolidating initiatives to adjust structures and become more resilient in an environment of still highly challenging pricing.
In nominal terms, cash COGS ex-resale totaled R$1.9 billion, an increase of 19.7% compared to 9M20, due to higher sales volumes and increase of 15.7% in the CONSECANA price index in the period, partially offset by the reductions in operating costs under the ongoing process to streamline costs and structures.
COGS per unit was R$612 per ton, an increase of 5.0% compared to 9M20, mainly impacted by the increase of 15.7% in the CONSECANA price index in the period.
The following tables present a breakdown of total COGS and cash COGS:
COGS and Cash COGS (R$ Thousand) ³
9M21
9M20
%
Total COGS
(6,538,121)
(4,050,231)
61.4%
Non-cash items
(337,982)
(795,075)
-57.5%
Depreciation and Amortization
Gains (losses) to sell Biological Assets ¹
(1,265,425)
927,443
(1,042,380)
247,305
21.4%275.0%
Cash COGS
(6,200,139)
(3,255,156)
90.5%
Personnel Raw Materials ² Inputs
Resale goods
Sugar, ethanol and energy Export performance contracts
(400,104)
(1,442,754)
(93,426)
(4,263,855)
(1,141,396)
(3,122,459)
(357,314)
(1,174,794)
(85,451)
(1,637,597)
(421,027)
(1,216,570)
12.0%
22.8%
9.3%
160.4%
171.1%
156.7%
Cash COGS ex-resale
(1,936,284)
(1,617,559)
19.7%
¹Gains (losses) from the fair value adjustment less estimated cost of sales of biological assets. ² Sugarcane, lease and HLT. ³ Excluding the effect from IFRS16.
Cash COGS ex-resale (R$ Thousand) ¹
9M21
9M20
%
Agricultural
(1,696,672)
(1,405,188)
20.7%
HLT (own + 3rd party cane)
(479,175)
(484,709)
-1.1%
Land lease
(424,974)
(307,024)
38.4%
3rd party cane
(792,523)
(613,455)
29.2%
Industrial
(216,727)
(184,369)
17.6%
Others
(22,884)
(28,002)
-18.3%
Cash COGS ex-resale
(1,936,283)
(1,617,559)
19.7%
TRS Product sold ex-resale ('000 tons)
3,165
2,776
14.0%
Cash COGS ex-resale (R$/ Ton)
(612)
(583)
5.0%
¹ Excluding the effect from IFRS16.
2.3. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses
SG&A expenses totaled R$491.3 million, an increase of 31.8% compared to 9M20.
Selling expenses totaled R$299.4 million, an increase of 94.2% compared to 9M20, due to the difference in the composition of the sales mix in the period, focused on the sugar mix and the increase in exports, which increased the demurrage and port storage expenses.
General and administrative expenses totaled R$191.8 million, a decrease of 12.3% compared to 9M20, mainly due to the effects from the ongoing process to streamline operating and organizational structures, partially offset against the increase in consulting expenses in the period.
Depreciation expenses recognized under SG&A expenses totaled R$14.6 million in 9M21, compared to R$16.2 million in 9M20.
The following table presents a comparison of cash SG&A expenses between periods:
SG&A Cash (R$ Thousand)¹
9M21
9M20
%
Selling
(299,430)
(154,186)
94.2%
Freight
Shipping Charges
Commissions, wharfage and other
(221,419) (67,492) (10,519)
(115,217) (29,944) (9,025)
92.2%125.4%16.6%
G&A
(191,847)
(218,670)
-12.3%
Personnel Services Other
(93,401) (84,175) (14,271)
(106,337) (88,825) (23,508)
-12.2% -5.2% -39.3%
SG&A Cash
(491,277)
(372,856)
31.8%
¹ Excluding the effect from IFRS16.
2.4. EBITDA
The following table presents a breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA ex-resale/HACC:
EBITDA Composition (R$ Thousand)⁴
9M21
9M20
%
Net Revenue
8,522,891
4,660,369
82.9%
Cash COGS
(6,200,139)
(3,255,156)
90.5%
Gross Profit (Cash)
2,322,752
1,405,213
65.3%
SG&A (Cash)
(491,277)
(372,856)
31.8%
TEAG Profit/(Loss) ¹
(425)
(3,755)
-88.7%
Other Operating Revenue/Expenses
(149,412)
24,439
-711.4%
Non-recurring items
132,877
46,720
184.4%
Adjusted EBITDA
1,814,515
1,099,761
65.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
21.3%
23.6%
-2.3 p.p.
Resale effect ²
85,650
6,905
1140.5%
HACC effect ³
79,173
266,201
-70.3%
EBITDA ex-resale/HACC
1,979,339
1,372,867
44.2%
EBITDA Margin ex-resale/HACC
44.7%
41.7%
3 p.p.
Crushing ('000 tons)
25,785
25,902
-0.5%
Adjusted EBITDA per unit (R$/ton)
70.4
42.5
65.7%
EBITDA per unit ex-resale/HACC (R$/ton)
76.8
53.0
44.8%
¹ Equivalent to the share of 50% held in the Guarujá Sugar Terminal (TEAG). ² Reverses the impacts of resale of sugar, ethanol, energy and export performance operations. ³ Reverses the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt.⁴Excluding the effect from IFRS16.
Adjusted EBITDA ex-resale/HACC totaled R$2.0 billion, with EBITDA per unit of R$76.8 per ton, both historical records for the period. EBITDA margin was 44.7%. These variations were mainly due to the operational improvement, increase in net revenue by virtue of the increase in exports and average prices, partially offset by the increase in COGS and SG&A expenses, reflecting the impact of 15.7% in the CONSECANA price index in the period and the changes in the sales mix composition.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA with the profit or loss for the periods:
EBITDA Reconciliation (R$ Thousand)
9M21
9M20
%
NET INCOME (LOSS)
453,900
(470,372)
-196.5%
Income Tax and Social Contribution
434,496
19,708
2104.7%
Financial result
507,783
740,749
-31.5%
Depreciation and Amortization
1,654,121
1,419,049
16.6%
EBITDA CVM 527
3,050,300
1,709,134
78.5%
Losses (gains) from selling Biological Assets¹
(927,443)
(247,305)
275.0%
Amortization of Concession - TEAG
6,299
6,299
0.0%
Non-recurring items
132,877
46,720
184.4%
IFRS16 impacts
(447,517)
(415,087)
7.8%
Adjusted EBITDA
1,814,515
1,099,761
65.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
21.3%
23.6%
-2.3 p.p.
¹ Losses (gains) from the fair value adjustment less estimated cost of sales of biological assets.
2.5. Hedge
The following table shows the aggregate position of our hedged sugar volumes and prices (via commodity and foreign exchange derivative contracts) as at December 31, 2020:
Hedge on 12/31/2020
20/21 Crop
21/22 Crop
Sugar (#NY11)
Volume ('000 tons)
Average Price (cUS$/lb)
1,291 12.93
946 13.18
FX (US$)
Amount (US$ million)
Average Price (R$/US$)
355 4.637
272 4.957
Hedged Price (cR$/lb) w/o Pol.
59.95
65.32
Hedged Price (cR$/lb) w/ Pol.
62.14
67.43
Exposure Hedged (%) - Net Consecana
100.0%
85.1%
2.6. Financial Results
Excluding the effects from FX variation, the net financial result was an expense of R$353.2 million, compared to an expense of R$417.6 million in 9M20. The variation is mainly explained by the decrease in interest expenses, partially offset by the lower interest income from short-term investments in the period.
Including FX variation, the net financial result was an expense of R$386.9 million in 9M21, a 38.0% decrease compared to 9M20.
PTAX in the period
9M21
9M20
%
Initial - on March 31
5.1987
3.8967
33.4%
Final - on December 31
5.1967
4.0307
28.9%
Variation %
0.0%
3.4%
-3.4 p.p.
The following table shows the changes in the financial income (expenses) between the periods:
Financial Result (R$ Thousand) ¹
9M21
9M20
%
Financial Result, net
(386,878)
(623,763)
-38.0%
FX Variation
(33,699)
(206,126)
-83.7%
Financial Result before FX
(353,179)
(417,637)
-15.4%
Interest Expenses
Income from Short-term Investments
Derivative transactions
Other Revenues/(Expenses)
(321,633)
3,238
(37,393)
2,609
(389,472)
9,635
(47,420)
9,620
-17.4% -66.4% -21.1% -72.9%
¹Excluding the effect from IFRS16.
2.7. Profit or Loss for the Period
Profit for the period totaled R$485.3 million, compared to the loss of R$429.2 million in 9M20. Based on the abovementioned factors, the variation resulted mainly from the increase in net operating result, in view of the improved operational performance, net revenue and higher gains from the settlement and mark-to-market adjustment of derivative positions, partially offset by the FX variation.
3. INVESTMENTS
The Company invested R$828.0 million, an increase of 9.0% compared to 9M20, due to the increase in non-recurring disbursements associated with the strategy of making the agro industrial operation more productive and profitable.
The investments were focused on the agricultural sector and are mainly non-recurring investments performed on an annual basis, relating to the increased plantation volume and cultivated area in the period compared to the past crop, impacted by the FX variation in the input costs and the non-recurring investments in industrial improvement in connection withthe Company's strategy to optimize sales byprioritizing products that capture higher value added.
Capex (R$ Thousand)
9M21
9M20
%
Expansion
14,789
7,262
103.7%
Operations
639,091
574,646
11.2%
Industrial Agriculture Planting Treatment Other
58,084
1,624
222,220
346,853
10,310
29,765
22,632
193,805
315,692
12,753
95.1%
-92.8%
14.7%
9.9%
-19.2%
Intercrop deferred costs
174,106
177,773
-2.1%
Total CAPEX
827,986
759,681
9.0%
¹9M20: Ex-NE cluster for comparison purposes.
4. EBITDA LESS CAPEX
EBITDA less CAPEX is presented in the table below:
(R$ Thousand) ¹
9M21
9M20
%
EBITDA ex-resale/HACC CAPEX
1,979,339827,986
1,372,867759,681
44.2% 9.0%
EBITDA ex-resale/HACC minus CAPEX
1,151,353
613,186
87.8%
¹Excluding the effect from IFRS16.
5. DEBT
The Company's gross debt totaled R$6.9 billion as at December 31, 2020, an increase of 17.1%compared to December 31, 2019, mainly due to the effect from the 28.9% depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar on the dollar-denominated portion of its debt.
The balance of cash and short-term investments totaled R$612 million, out of which 55.1% wasdenominated in U.S. dollar. This variation reflects the Company's strategy to optimize sales by prioritizingproducts and periods that capture higher value added.
In view of the aforementioned factors, net debt totaled R$6.3 billion, an increase of 11.8% compared to the position as at December 31, 2019.
The following table presents a breakdown of the debt position:
Debt (R$ Million)
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Var. %
Gross Debt
(6,915)
(5,906)
17.1%
Short Term Long Term
(3,058) (3,856)
(483) (5,423)
533.5% -28.9%
Cash and Short-term Investments Net Debt
Adjusted EBITDA LTM
612 (6,302)
2,845
269 (5,637)
1,849
127.2% 11.8% 53.9%
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM
2.22x
3.05x
-27.4%
¹ LTM: last twelve months
The following charts present a breakdown of debt by index and instrument as at December 31, 2020, as well as the cash position and short-term investments by currency:
The hedged position related to foreign currency indebtedness as at December 31, 2020 was USD264.9 million.
The following chart shows the cash position and debt amortization schedule:
6. CAPITAL MARKETS
At the closing of 3Q21, the Company's market capitalization totaled R$5.5 billion. Its stock performancein the last 12 months compared to Ibovespa is shown below:
Performance BSEV3 versus IBOV
Source: Bloomberg, December 31, 2020
7. APPENDICES
7.1. IFRS16
The IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) Leases standard, adopted as of April 1, 2019, changed accounting for lease agreements and agricultural partnerships, which are now treated similarly to financing transactions related to the acquisition of right of use of assets, and payments for which, previously recorded as operating costs and expenses, are now recognized as depreciation or amortization and financial expenses.
Income Statement (R$ Thousand)Before IFRS16
IFRS16 effects 9M21
After IFRS16
Before IFRS16
IFRS16 effects 9M20
After IFRS16
Gross Revenue
Taxes and Sales DeductionsNet Revenue
8,726,021(203,130)8,522,891
COGS
Depreciation and Amortization Raw Materials
(6,538,121)(1,265,425) (1,442,754)
---73,169 (372,544)
8,726,021(203,130)8,522,891
5,018,736(358,367)4,660,369
(6,464,952)(1,637,969)
Inputs
(93,426)
443,754 1,959
(999,000) (91,467)
(4,050,231)(1,042,380) (1,174,794)
---54,425(358,911)
5,018,736(358,367)4,660,369
(3,995,806)(1,401,291)
(85,451)
409,199 4,137
GROSS PROFIT
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)
1,984,770 (661,964)
SG&A
(505,828)
Depreciation and Amortization
(16,152)
73,169 204204 1,601
2,057,939 (661,760)
610,138 (374,663)
(505,624)
(389,048)
(14,551)
(16,192)
54,425 185185 (1,566)
(765,595) (81,314)664,563
(374,478)
(388,863)
(17,758)
Others
(14,271)
(1,805)
(16,076)
(23,508)
1,751
(21,757)
Equity income/(loss) in subsidiaries
-
Other operating income (expenses)
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTFinancial Result, net