Biosev S A : 3Q21 Earnings Release

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HISTORICAL RECORDS AND NET INCOME OF R$485.3 MILLION São Paulo, February 11, 2021 - Biosev, one of the world's largest sugarcane processor, announces its results for the third quarter of the 2020/21 crop year. 9M21 HIGHLIGHTS ✓ Due to the improved operational performance, Net Income totaled R$485.3 million compared to the loss of R$429.2 million in 9M20.

✓ Net Operating Result was an income of R$1.3 billion in 9M21, compared to the Net Operating Result of R$235.5 million in 9M20;

✓ Historical operational records for the period: ✓ Consolidated agricultural yield (TCH) increased by 2.9% to 85.7 ton/ha in 9M21; ✓ Product TRS totaled 142,4 kg TRS/ton, an increase of 9.1% compared to 9M20; ✓ Total Product TRS was 3,680 thousand tons, 8.3% higher than 9M20, mainly due to the 1,879 thousand tons of sugar produced, also a record for the period; ✓ Sugar mix was 53.4% in 9M21, due to its higher profitability in relation to ethanol, and 18 p.p. higher than 9M20. Anhydrous mix was 31.7%,1.6 p.p. higher than 9M20. ✓ Industrial efficiency increased by 2.0% to 1.031 in the period; ✓ Net Revenue ex-HACC/other products of R$5.5 billion, 48.2% higher than in 9M20; ✓ Adjusted EBITDA ex-resale/HACC totaled R$2.0 billion, an increase of 44.2%; EBITDA per unit was R$76.8 per ton, an increase of 44.8%; and EBITDA Margin was 44.7%, 3.0 p.p. higher than 9M20; ✓ EBITDA less CAPEX totaled R$1.1 billion, 87.8% higher than 9M20;

✓ Crushing volume totaled 25.8 million tons in 9M21, stable compared to the same period of 9M20. B3: BSEV3 Stock price on 02/10/2021: R$7.70 | Number of shares: 1,020,429,426 | Market cap: R$7.9 billion Conference Call in Portuguese with translation into English: February 12, 2021 12:00 p.m. (Brasília - BRT) | 10:00 a.m. (NY - EST) | 3:00 p.m. (London - GMT) Portuguese: (11) 3181-8565 | English: +1 (412) 717-9627 Code: Biosev Investor Relations E-mail: ri@biosev.com Telephone: (11) 3092-5200 http://ri.biosev.com 1. OPERATING PERFORMANCE The following table presents key indicators for operating efficiency, productivity and production volumes, which are analyzed in this section: Efficiency and Productivity 9M21 9M20 % Crushing ('000 tons) 25,785 25,902 -0.5% TCH - Agricultural yield (ton/ha) 85.7 83.3 2.9% Product TRS (kg/ton) 142.4 130.5 9.1% Industrial Efficiency 1.031 1.011 2.0% Production 9M21 9M20 % Sugar Mix (%) 53.4% 35.4% 18 p.p. Ethanol Mix (%) 46.6% 64.6% -18 p.p. Anhydrous Mix (%) 31.7% 30.1% 1.6 p.p. Production ('000 tons of Product TRS) ¹ 3,680 3,397 8.3% Sugar ('000 tons) Ethanol ('000 m³) 1,879 1,010 1,150 1,293 63.3% -21.9% Cogeneration (GWh) 800.1 781.1 2.4% ¹ Considers the ratios of conversion of sugar and ethanol in the State of São Paulo, as disclosed in the Consecana Manual. 1.1. Crushing The following table shows crushing volume on a consolidated basis and by cluster: Efficiency 9M21 9M20 % Crushing ('000 tons) 25,785 25,902 -0.5% Own Third Parties 15,002 10,782 15,768 10,134 -4.9% 6.4% Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster 4,895 5,012 -2.3% Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster 14,631 14,533 0.7% Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster 6,259 6,357 -1.5% The Company reached total crushing volume of approximately 25.8 million tons in 9M21, stable compared to the previous crop, due to the improved operational performance and favorable (drier) weather conditions during the harvest period (April to September) and higher yield measured by TCH (+2.9%) at the Ribeirão Preto Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul Clusters, partially offset by the frost mitigation strategy at the Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster. At the Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster, crushing volume was 4.9 million tons, 2.3% lower than 9M20, mainly due to the drier weather conditions during the plantation period. At the Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster, crushing volume was 14.6 million tons, 0.7% higher than 9M20, mainly supported by the improved operational performance, climate conditions and 4.3% increase in TCH. At the Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster, crushing volume was 6.3 million tons, 1.5% lower than 9M20, reflecting the Company's strategy to mitigate the effects from the frost that affected the region in the previous and current crops (accelerating harvest and crushing operations as from the second quarter ofthe previous crop to mitigate impacts on sucrose quality and accumulation). 1.2. Tons of Cane per Hectare (TCH) The following table shows the evolution in TCH on a consolidated basis and by cluster: Productivity 9M21 9M20 % TCH - Agricultural yield (ton/ha) 85.7 83.3 2.9% Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster 81.3 84.4 -3.7% Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster 89.5 85.9 4.3% Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster 81.3 77.5 4.9% Cane yield measured by consolidated TCH reached 85.7 ton/ha in 9M21, historical record for the period, 2.9% higher than the same period of the previous crop, which is basically explained by the application of best agronomic practices in crop regeneration to the sugar plantations, in addition to the favorable weather conditions (rainy season) during the field development period (January to March). The 3.7% decrease in TCH at the Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster resulted from the drier weather conditions during the plantation period in the previous crop. 1.3. Product Total Recoverable Sugar (TRS) The following table shows the evolution of Product TRS and by cluster: Productivity 9M21 9M20 % Product TRS (Kg TRS/ton) 142.4 130.5 9.1% Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster 147.6 139.2 6.1% Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster 143.9 132.3 8.7% Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster 134.8 119.7 12.7% Product TRS content was 142.4 kg TRS/ton in 9M21, historical record for the period, an increase of 9.1% compared to 9M20, which reflects the continuous impacts of the evolution of the phytosanitary quality of the sugarcane crop, the quality of the harvesting processes, the intensive use of ripening agents and organic fertilization, among others, an improved operational performance and favorable (drier) weather conditions during the harvest, which favors concentration of sugar content. Industrial efficiency reached 1.031 in 9M21, an increase of 2.0% compared to 9M20, historical record for the period. The results demonstrate the higher efficiency in converting cane into the final products of sugar and ethanol, as well as the lower losses in production processes. Industrial efficiency is calculated based on the volume of TRS produced by the mills. Total production in tons of Product TRS was 3,680 thousand tons, historical record for the period, an increase of 8.3% compared to 9M20, mainly due to the evolution of the sugarcane crop and industrial efficiency gains. Sugar mix was 53.4%, historical record for the period, due to the higher allocation of TRS to sugar production, given the product's higher profitability in the period compared to ethanol, an increase of 18.0 p.p. compared to the same period of the previous crop, which was more focused on ethanol. Ethanol mix was 46.6%, as a result of company's strategy to optimize sales by prioritizing products thatcapture higher value added, 18.0 p.p. lower than the same period of last crop. The anhydrous mix (over the total ethanol produced) was 31.7% in 9M21, 1.6 p.p. higher than 9M20. 1.4. Cogeneration The following table presents productivity and cogeneration volume for sale: Production 9M21 9M20 % Total Cogen (GWh) 800.1 781.1 2.4% Cogen for Sale (GWh) 800.1 781.1 2.4% Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster 107.6 101.9 5.6% Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster 375.9 380.0 -1.1% Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster 316.6 299.2 5.8% Cogen for Sale/Crushing (kWh/ton) 34.2 33.3 2.7% Ribeirão Preto Norte Cluster 43.3 39.9 8.6% Ribeirão Preto Sul Cluster 25.7 26.2 -1.7% Mato Grosso do Sul Cluster 50.6 47.1 7.5% The Company has cogeneration power plants at all its eight industrial sites and is energy self-sufficient during the harvesting period. Out of these units, seven produce surplus electricity for sale. Total cogeneration for sale in 9M21 increased by 2.4% compared to 9M20 and reached a volume of 800.1 GWh. The productivity of cogeneration units measured in kWh of power sold per ton of cane crushed stood at 34.2 kWh/ton in 9M21, an increase of 2.7% compared to 9M20. These results reflect the higher total crushing volume and the Company's strategy to optimize sales by prioritizing products and periods that generate higher added value. 2. ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 2.1. Net Revenue Net revenue excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC) amounted to R$8.6 billion, an increase of 74.6% compared to 9M20. The result is primarily explained by the growth in export volumes and average prices, the higher industrial efficiency in sugarcane conversion and the revenues from export performance contracts associated with the rollover of foreign currency-denominated debt obligations, with these factors partially offset by the decrease in ethanol import volumes and by the fact that previous crop included revenue from the Nordeste Cluster. Note that, excluding the revenue from the Nordeste Cluster in the previous crop to improve the comparison with the current crop, net revenue would be 74.8% higher than in 9M20. Excluding the effects from resale operations (of finished products, such as (i) sugar, ethanol and energy; and (ii) other commodities, which are required to comply with export performance contracts associated with obligations denominated in foreign currency), the Company's net revenue was R$4.4 billion, an increase of 34.2% compared to 9M20, mainly due to the growth in export volumes and average prices, as well as the higher industrial efficiency in sugarcane conversion, partially offset by the decrease in ethanol import volumes and by the fact that previous crop included revenue from the Nordeste Cluster. Note that, excluding the revenue from the Nordeste Cluster in the previous crop to improve the comparison with the current crop, net revenue would be 34.4% higher than in 9M20. The following table presents a breakdown of net revenue ex-HACC: Net Revenue ex-HACC (R$ Thousand) 9M21 9M20 % Sugar 3,127,905 1,428,000 119.0% Domestic Market 217,567 111,819 94.6% Export Market 2,910,338 1,316,181 121.1% Ethanol 1,877,986 1,983,008 -5.3% Domestic Market 765,051 1,695,371 -54.9% Export Market 1,112,935 287,637 286.9% Energy 448,550 270,343 65.9% Total 5,454,441 3,681,351 48.2% Other Products 3,147,623 1,245,219 152.8% Bagasse, services and others 43,591 36,194 20.4% Export performance contracts 3,104,032 1,209,025 156.7% Total 8,602,064 4,926,570 74.6% ¹ 9M20 includes amounts from the Nordeste Cluster. Revenue from resale operations is detailed in the following table: Resale operations (R$ Thousand) 9M21 9M20 % Sugar, ethanol and energy ¹ 1,074,173 421,667 154.7% Export performance contracts 3,104,032 1,209,025 156.7% Total 4,178,205 1,630,692 156.2% ¹ Revenue from resales of sugar, ethanol and energy is accounted for in the lines corresponding to the respective products in the table of Net Revenue ex-HACC. The following charts present a breakdown of net revenue ex-HACC, excluding the effects from hedge accounting and revenue from export performance contracts, by product and by market in the respective periods: Net Revenue ex-HACC/export performance by product (%) Net Revenue ex-HACC/export performance by market (%) The following table presents the sugar and ethanol inventory balance variation in the respective periods: Inventories - Variation 9M21 9M20 % Sugar ('000 tons) 71 102 -30% Ethanol ('000 m3) 245 307 -20% 2.1.1. Sugar Net revenue from sugar sales excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC) amounted to R$3.1 billion, an increase of 119.0% compared to 9M20. This variation reflects the production mix, which prioritized sugar, given the product's higher profitability in the period compared to ethanol, increase in exports, improved operational performance, which translates into higher efficiency in sugarcane conversion, and average prices of the product compared to the previous crop. The following chart presents a comparison of sugar volumes and average prices, excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC): Volume (thousand tons) and Average Price (R$/ton) The following chart presents a breakdown by type of sugar, excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC): Net Revenue ex-HACC by Sugar Type (%) 2.1.2. Ethanol Net revenue from ethanol sales excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC) amounted to R$1.9 billion, a decrease of 5.3% compared to 9M20, when the sales volume in the period decreased 17.2% due to a shift in the sugar mix and higher carry out in the period. The price increased 14.4% when compared to 9M20. The Company's strategy to optimize sales by prioritizing products and periods that capture higher value added reflected the ethanol competitiveness in the foreign market, improved by the depreciation in the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar. Note that, excluding the revenue from the Nordeste Cluster in the previous crop to improve the comparison with the current crop, net revenue would be 5.0% lower than in 9M20. The following chart presents a comparison of ethanol sales volumes and average prices, excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC): Volume (thousand m³) and Average Price (R$/m³) The following chart presents a breakdown of revenue by type of ethanol, excluding the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt (HACC): Net Revenue ex-HACC by Ethanol Type (%) 2.1.3. Energy Net revenue from energy was R$448.6 million, an increase of 65.9% compared to 9M20. This variation is mainly due to the higher sales volume and average sales prices in the period. The following chart presents a comparison of energy own sales volume and average own sales price: Sales Volume (GWh) and Average Sales Price (R$/MWh) - Own 2.1.4. Other products The line item "Other products" records revenue from sales of raw bagasse, services and other items, in addition to revenue from the sale of commodities in the spot market to fulfill export contracts with the aim of settling debt obligations in foreign currency. Revenue from the sale of other products totaled R$3.2 billion, an increase of 152.8% compared to 9M20, mainly due to the growth in the above-referred export performance contracts associated with the rollover of foreign currency-denominated debt obligations. 2.2. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) The Company has continued to consistently deliver cost reductions, while consolidating initiatives to adjust structures and become more resilient in an environment of still highly challenging pricing. In nominal terms, cash COGS ex-resale totaled R$1.9 billion, an increase of 19.7% compared to 9M20, due to higher sales volumes and increase of 15.7% in the CONSECANA price index in the period, partially offset by the reductions in operating costs under the ongoing process to streamline costs and structures. COGS per unit was R$612 per ton, an increase of 5.0% compared to 9M20, mainly impacted by the increase of 15.7% in the CONSECANA price index in the period. The following tables present a breakdown of total COGS and cash COGS: COGS and Cash COGS (R$ Thousand) ³ 9M21 9M20 % Total COGS (6,538,121) (4,050,231) 61.4% Non-cash items (337,982) (795,075) -57.5% Depreciation and Amortization Gains (losses) to sell Biological Assets ¹ (1,265,425) 927,443 (1,042,380) 247,305 21.4% 275.0% Cash COGS (6,200,139) (3,255,156) 90.5% Personnel Raw Materials ² Inputs Resale goods Sugar, ethanol and energy Export performance contracts (400,104) (1,442,754) (93,426) (4,263,855) (1,141,396) (3,122,459) (357,314) (1,174,794) (85,451) (1,637,597) (421,027) (1,216,570) 12.0% 22.8% 9.3% 160.4% 171.1% 156.7% Cash COGS ex-resale (1,936,284) (1,617,559) 19.7% ¹ Gains (losses) from the fair value adjustment less estimated cost of sales of biological assets. ² Sugarcane, lease and HLT. ³ Excluding the effect from IFRS16. Cash COGS ex-resale (R$ Thousand) ¹ 9M21 9M20 % Agricultural (1,696,672) (1,405,188) 20.7% HLT (own + 3rd party cane) (479,175) (484,709) -1.1% Land lease (424,974) (307,024) 38.4% 3rd party cane (792,523) (613,455) 29.2% Industrial (216,727) (184,369) 17.6% Others (22,884) (28,002) -18.3% Cash COGS ex-resale (1,936,283) (1,617,559) 19.7% TRS Product sold ex-resale ('000 tons) 3,165 2,776 14.0% Cash COGS ex-resale (R$/ Ton) (612) (583) 5.0% ¹ Excluding the effect from IFRS16. 2.3. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses SG&A expenses totaled R$491.3 million, an increase of 31.8% compared to 9M20. Selling expenses totaled R$299.4 million, an increase of 94.2% compared to 9M20, due to the difference in the composition of the sales mix in the period, focused on the sugar mix and the increase in exports, which increased the demurrage and port storage expenses. General and administrative expenses totaled R$191.8 million, a decrease of 12.3% compared to 9M20, mainly due to the effects from the ongoing process to streamline operating and organizational structures, partially offset against the increase in consulting expenses in the period. Depreciation expenses recognized under SG&A expenses totaled R$14.6 million in 9M21, compared to R$16.2 million in 9M20. The following table presents a comparison of cash SG&A expenses between periods: SG&A Cash (R$ Thousand) ¹ 9M21 9M20 % Selling (299,430) (154,186) 94.2% Freight Shipping Charges Commissions, wharfage and other (221,419) (67,492) (10,519) (115,217) (29,944) (9,025) 92.2% 125.4% 16.6% G&A (191,847) (218,670) -12.3% Personnel Services Other (93,401) (84,175) (14,271) (106,337) (88,825) (23,508) -12.2% -5.2% -39.3% SG&A Cash (491,277) (372,856) 31.8% ¹ Excluding the effect from IFRS16. 2.4. EBITDA The following table presents a breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA ex-resale/HACC: EBITDA Composition (R$ Thousand) ⁴ 9M21 9M20 % Net Revenue 8,522,891 4,660,369 82.9% Cash COGS (6,200,139) (3,255,156) 90.5% Gross Profit (Cash) 2,322,752 1,405,213 65.3% SG&A (Cash) (491,277) (372,856) 31.8% TEAG Profit/(Loss) ¹ (425) (3,755) -88.7% Other Operating Revenue/Expenses (149,412) 24,439 -711.4% Non-recurring items 132,877 46,720 184.4% Adjusted EBITDA 1,814,515 1,099,761 65.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.3% 23.6% -2.3 p.p. Resale effect ² 85,650 6,905 1140.5% HACC effect ³ 79,173 266,201 -70.3% EBITDA ex-resale/HACC 1,979,339 1,372,867 44.2% EBITDA Margin ex-resale/HACC 44.7% 41.7% 3 p.p. Crushing ('000 tons) 25,785 25,902 -0.5% Adjusted EBITDA per unit (R$/ton) 70.4 42.5 65.7% EBITDA per unit ex-resale/HACC (R$/ton) 76.8 53.0 44.8% ¹ Equivalent to the share of 50% held in the Guarujá Sugar Terminal (TEAG). ² Reverses the impacts of resale of sugar, ethanol, energy and export performance operations. ³ Reverses the non-cash effects from the hedge accounting of foreign currency-denominated debt. ⁴ Excluding the effect from IFRS16. Adjusted EBITDA ex-resale/HACC totaled R$2.0 billion, with EBITDA per unit of R$76.8 per ton, both historical records for the period. EBITDA margin was 44.7%. These variations were mainly due to the operational improvement, increase in net revenue by virtue of the increase in exports and average prices, partially offset by the increase in COGS and SG&A expenses, reflecting the impact of 15.7% in the CONSECANA price index in the period and the changes in the sales mix composition. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA with the profit or loss for the periods: EBITDA Reconciliation (R$ Thousand) 9M21 9M20 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 453,900 (470,372) -196.5% Income Tax and Social Contribution 434,496 19,708 2104.7% Financial result 507,783 740,749 -31.5% Depreciation and Amortization 1,654,121 1,419,049 16.6% EBITDA CVM 527 3,050,300 1,709,134 78.5% Losses (gains) from selling Biological Assets ¹ (927,443) (247,305) 275.0% Amortization of Concession - TEAG 6,299 6,299 0.0% Non-recurring items 132,877 46,720 184.4% IFRS16 impacts (447,517) (415,087) 7.8% Adjusted EBITDA 1,814,515 1,099,761 65.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.3% 23.6% -2.3 p.p. ¹ Losses (gains) from the fair value adjustment less estimated cost of sales of biological assets. 2.5. Hedge The following table shows the aggregate position of our hedged sugar volumes and prices (via commodity and foreign exchange derivative contracts) as at December 31, 2020: Hedge on 12/31/2020 20/21 Crop 21/22 Crop Sugar (#NY11) Volume ('000 tons) Average Price (cUS$/lb) 1,291 12.93 946 13.18 FX (US$) Amount (US$ million) Average Price (R$/US$) 355 4.637 272 4.957 Hedged Price (cR$/lb) w/o Pol. 59.95 65.32 Hedged Price (cR$/lb) w/ Pol. 62.14 67.43 Exposure Hedged (%) - Net Consecana 100.0% 85.1% 2.6. Financial Results Excluding the effects from FX variation, the net financial result was an expense of R$353.2 million, compared to an expense of R$417.6 million in 9M20. The variation is mainly explained by the decrease in interest expenses, partially offset by the lower interest income from short-term investments in the period. Including FX variation, the net financial result was an expense of R$386.9 million in 9M21, a 38.0% decrease compared to 9M20. PTAX in the period 9M21 9M20 % Initial - on March 31 5.1987 3.8967 33.4% Final - on December 31 5.1967 4.0307 28.9% Variation % 0.0% 3.4% -3.4 p.p. The following table shows the changes in the financial income (expenses) between the periods: Financial Result (R$ Thousand) ¹ 9M21 9M20 % Financial Result, net (386,878) (623,763) -38.0% FX Variation (33,699) (206,126) -83.7% Financial Result before FX (353,179) (417,637) -15.4% Interest Expenses Income from Short-term Investments Derivative transactions Other Revenues/(Expenses) (321,633) 3,238 (37,393) 2,609 (389,472) 9,635 (47,420) 9,620 -17.4% -66.4% -21.1% -72.9% ¹ Excluding the effect from IFRS16. 2.7. Profit or Loss for the Period Profit for the period totaled R$485.3 million, compared to the loss of R$429.2 million in 9M20. Based on the abovementioned factors, the variation resulted mainly from the increase in net operating result, in view of the improved operational performance, net revenue and higher gains from the settlement and mark-to-market adjustment of derivative positions, partially offset by the FX variation. 3. INVESTMENTS The Company invested R$828.0 million, an increase of 9.0% compared to 9M20, due to the increase in non-recurring disbursements associated with the strategy of making the agro industrial operation more productive and profitable. The investments were focused on the agricultural sector and are mainly non-recurring investments performed on an annual basis, relating to the increased plantation volume and cultivated area in the period compared to the past crop, impacted by the FX variation in the input costs and the non-recurring investments in industrial improvement in connection with the Company's strategy to optimize sales by prioritizing products that capture higher value added. Capex (R$ Thousand) 9M21 9M20 % Expansion 14,789 7,262 103.7% Operations 639,091 574,646 11.2% Industrial Agriculture Planting Treatment Other 58,084 1,624 222,220 346,853 10,310 29,765 22,632 193,805 315,692 12,753 95.1% -92.8% 14.7% 9.9% -19.2% Intercrop deferred costs 174,106 177,773 -2.1% Total CAPEX 827,986 759,681 9.0% ¹ 9M20: Ex-NE cluster for comparison purposes. 4. EBITDA LESS CAPEX EBITDA less CAPEX is presented in the table below: (R$ Thousand) ¹ 9M21 9M20 % EBITDA ex-resale/HACC CAPEX 1,979,339 827,986 1,372,867 759,681 44.2% 9.0% EBITDA ex-resale/HACC minus CAPEX 1,151,353 613,186 87.8% ¹ Excluding the effect from IFRS16. 5. DEBT The Company's gross debt totaled R$6.9 billion as at December 31, 2020, an increase of 17.1% compared to December 31, 2019, mainly due to the effect from the 28.9% depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar on the dollar-denominated portion of its debt. The balance of cash and short-term investments totaled R$612 million, out of which 55.1% was denominated in U.S. dollar. This variation reflects the Company's strategy to optimize sales by prioritizing products and periods that capture higher value added. In view of the aforementioned factors, net debt totaled R$6.3 billion, an increase of 11.8% compared to the position as at December 31, 2019. The following table presents a breakdown of the debt position: Debt (R$ Million) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Var. % Gross Debt (6,915) (5,906) 17.1% Short Term Long Term (3,058) (3,856) (483) (5,423) 533.5% -28.9% Cash and Short-term Investments Net Debt Adjusted EBITDA LTM 612 (6,302) 2,845 269 (5,637) 1,849 127.2% 11.8% 53.9% Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM 2.22x 3.05x -27.4% ¹ LTM: last twelve months The following charts present a breakdown of debt by index and instrument as at December 31, 2020, as well as the cash position and short-term investments by currency: The hedged position related to foreign currency indebtedness as at December 31, 2020 was USD264.9 million. The following chart shows the cash position and debt amortization schedule: 6. CAPITAL MARKETS At the closing of 3Q21, the Company's market capitalization totaled R$5.5 billion. Its stock performance in the last 12 months compared to Ibovespa is shown below: Performance BSEV3 versus IBOV Source: Bloomberg, December 31, 2020 7. APPENDICES 7.1. IFRS16 The IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) Leases standard, adopted as of April 1, 2019, changed accounting for lease agreements and agricultural partnerships, which are now treated similarly to financing transactions related to the acquisition of right of use of assets, and payments for which, previously recorded as operating costs and expenses, are now recognized as depreciation or amortization and financial expenses. Income Statement (R$ Thousand)Before IFRS16 IFRS16 effects 9M21 After IFRS16 Before IFRS16 IFRS16 effects 9M20 After IFRS16 Gross Revenue Taxes and Sales Deductions Net Revenue 8,726,021 (203,130) 8,522,891 COGS Depreciation and Amortization Raw Materials (6,538,121) (1,265,425) (1,442,754) - - - 73,169 (372,544) 8,726,021 (203,130) 8,522,891 5,018,736 (358,367) 4,660,369 (6,464,952) (1,637,969) Inputs (93,426) 443,754 1,959 (999,000) (91,467) (4,050,231) (1,042,380) (1,174,794) - - - 54,425 (358,911) 5,018,736 (358,367) 4,660,369 (3,995,806) (1,401,291) (85,451) 409,199 4,137 GROSS PROFIT OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES) 1,984,770 (661,964) SG&A (505,828) Depreciation and Amortization (16,152) 73,169 204 204 1,601 2,057,939 (661,760) 610,138 (374,663) (505,624) (389,048) (14,551) (16,192) 54,425 185 185 (1,566) (765,595) (81,314) 664,563 (374,478) (388,863) (17,758) Others (14,271) (1,805) (16,076) (23,508) 1,751 (21,757) Equity income/(loss) in subsidiaries - Other operating income (expenses) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULT Financial Result, net (6,724) (149,412) 1,322,806 (6,724) (10,054) - (10,054) (386,878) - 73,373 (120,905) (149,412) 1,396,179 24,439 235,475 (507,783) (623,763) - 54,610 (116,986) 24,439 290,085 (740,749) Financial Revenue Financial Expenses Interest Expenses Derivatives 18,181 (333,967) (321,633) - (120,905) (120,905) 18,181 32,000 (454,872) (402,217) (442,538) (389,472) - (116,986) (116,986) 32,000 (519,203) (506,458) (37,393) FX Variation PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME Income Tax and Social Contribution (33,699) 935,928 (450,656) - - (37,393) (47,420) (47,532) NET INCOME (LOSS) 485,272 16,160 (31,372) (33,699) 888,396 (434,496) (206,126) - - (47,420) (206,126) (388,288) (62,376) (450,664) (40,916) 453,900 (429,204) 21,208 (41,168) (19,708) (470,372) 7.2. Statement of Profit and Loss for the Period Income Statement (R$ Thousand) 9M21 9M20 % Gross Revenue 8,726,021 5,018,736 73.9% Taxes and Sales Deductions (203,130) (358,367) -43.3% Net Revenue 8,522,891 4,660,369 82.9% COGS (6,464,952) (3,995,806) 61.8% GROSS PROFIT 2,057,939 664,563 209.7% OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES) (661,760) (374,478) 76.7% G&A (206,194) (234,677) -12.1% Selling (299,430) (154,186) 94.2% Equity income/(loss) in subsidiaries (6,724) (10,054) -33.1% Other operating income (expenses) (149,412) 24,439 -711.4% PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULT 1,396,179 290,085 381.3% Financial Result, net (507,783) (740,749) -31.5% Financial Revenue 18,181 32,000 -43.2% Financial Expenses (454,872) (519,203) -12.4% Derivative (37,393) (47,420) -21.1% FX Variation (33,699) (206,126) -83.7% PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME 888,396 (450,664) -297.1% Income Tax and Social Contribution (434,496) (19,708) 2104.7% NET INCOME (LOSS) 453,900 (470,372) -196.5% 7.3. Balance Sheet - Assets ASSETS (R$ Thousand) 31/12/2020 03/31/2020 % CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 484,178 1,174,943 -58.8% Short-term investments 119,732 52,245 129.2% Derivative financial instruments 105,423 225,787 -53.3% Accounts receivables 265,477 202,050 31.4% Inventories 864,170 2,948,633 -70.7% Biological Assets 1,275,757 663,908 92.2% Recoverable taxes 144,704 158,777 -8.9% Other receivables 95,235 88,170 8.0% Assets held for sale 26,674 45,165 -40.9% Total current assets 3,381,350 5,559,678 -39.2% NON CURRENT ASSETS Long-term investments 8,217 - 100.0% Advances to suppliers 65,055 56,602 14.9% Escrow deposits 284,956 385,413 -26.1% Recoverable taxes 80,409 57,529 39.8% Deferred income tax and social contribution 389,423 872,971 -55.4% Other receivables 305,606 320,012 -4.5% Right to use leasehold assets 1,983,844 1,577,379 25.8% Investments 154,547 160,393 -3.6% Property, plant and equipment 3,142,165 3,477,391 -9.6% Intangible assets 917,460 921,964 -0.5% Total non-current assets 7,331,682 7,885,539 -7.0% TOTAL ASSETS 10,713,032 13,445,217 -20.3% 7.4. Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Equity LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (R$ Thousand) 31/12/2020 03/31/2020 % CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings and financing 3,058,308 7,225,234 -57.7% Liabilities from leasing operations 561,217 498,932 12.5% Advance from domestic customers 21,311 28,128 -24.2% Advance from foreign customers 462,881 2,585,641 -82.1% Accounts payables 663,105 798,903 -17.0% Accrued payroll and related taxes 93,903 90,483 3.8% Taxes payable 57,000 75,152 -24.2% Derivative financial instruments 231,324 586,843 -60.6% Other payables 94,961 118,051 -19.6% Total current liabilities 5,244,010 12,007,367 -56.3% NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings and financing 3,856,252 96,191 3909.0% Liabilities from leasing operations 1,574,048 1,182,337 33.1% Advance from foreign customers - 626,116 -100.0% Accounts payables 4,529 5,965 -24.1% Deferred income tax and social contribution 35,384 36,883 -4.1% Derivative financial instruments 10,594 16,596 -36.2% Provision for tax, labor, civil and environmental contingencies 290,927 294,668 -1.3% Taxes payable 18,324 18,501 -1.0% Other payables 149,070 167,247 -10.9% Total non-current liabilities 5,939,128 2,444,504 143.0% SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Paid-in Capital 6,077,674 6,077,674 0.0% Capital reserve 1,353,937 1,353,937 0.0% Accumulated losses (8,167,310) (8,167,310) 0.0% Retained Earnings 453,998 - 100.0% Other comprehensive income (loss) (194,510) (277,132) -29.8% Total equity attributable to shareholders (476,211) (1,012,831) -53.0% Non-controlling interest 6,105 6,177 -1.2% Total equity (470,106) (1,006,654) -53.3% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 10,713,032 13,445,217 -20.3% 7.5. Statement of Cash Flows Cash Flow (R$ Thousand) 31/12/2020 12/31/2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET INCOME (LOSS) 453,900 (470,372) Non-cash transactions 1,734,367 2,236,940 Depreciation and amortization 1,654,121 1,419,049 Exchange, interest rate and commodities risk management (29,660) 144,629 Losses (gains) from selling Biological Assets ¹ (927,443) (247,305) Interest, exchange rate changes and inflation adjustments, net 392,396 573,361 Losses/(gains) on hedge operations 123,920 251,531 Deferred Income tax and social contribution 439,916 20,291 Other non-cash transactions 81,117 75,384 Decrease/(Increase) in assets 2,507,214 (1,241,099) Increase/(Decrease) in liabilities (3,331,936) 143,244 Interest paid on borrowings and financing (230,924) (293,838) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 1,132,621 374,875 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Decrease (increase) in short- and long-term investments (75,146) 74,458 Additions to right of use assets (791,394) (1,814,492) Increase in property, plant and equipment (436,119) (348,736) Additions to biological assets (412,222) (376,651) Increase in intangible assets (929) (9,836) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (1,716,688) (2,474,688) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to lease liabilities 792,379 1,815,411 Payment of lease liabilities (436,432) (394,816) Borrowings and financing 1,227,667 2,176,427 Payment of borrowings and financing (1,690,312) (2,483,462) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (106,698) 1,113,560 INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (690,765) (986,253) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,174,943 1,189,112 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 484,178 202,859 ¹ Losses (gains) from the fair value adjustment less estimated cost of sales of biological assets. Attachments Original document

