Biosev S A : 4Q21 Financial Statements

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR´S REPORT ON THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the

Board of Directors and Shareholders

Biosev S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Opinion

We have audited the individual and consolidated financial statements of Biosev S.A. ("the Company"), respectively referred to as "Company" and "Consolidated", which comprise the balance sheet as of March 31, 2021 and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes comprising the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of Biosev S.A. as of March 31, 2021, and its individual and consolidated financial performance and its individual and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants and the professional standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council ("CFC"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Material uncertainty as to the ability to continue as a going concern

We draw your attention to Note 1 to the individual and consolidated financial statements, which states that the Company as of March 31, 2021 had negative net working capital of R$ 2.876.887 thousand in the individual and R$ 5.791.115 thousand in the consolidated, respectively, and presented individual and consolidated shareholder´s equity deficiency of R$ 853.187 thousand and R$ 847.034 thousand, respectively. As disclosed at this same Note 1, Management has been implementing actions to reestablish the economic-financial situation and the equity position of the Company, mainly through the change of control with the capital contribution by new shareholders and the renegotiation of debt agreements. Additionally, we draw your attention to Note 15 that states that the Company has breached covenants contained within their debt agreements, which could allow creditors to declare the entire unpaid principal and interest balances due and payable upon demand if the Company does not obtain a Waiver from those creditors. As of March 31, 2021, the eventual non- confirmation of the mentioned business plan, the need to complete the transfer of control and get the capital contribution from the new shareholders, failure to obtain a Waiver from creditors along with other matters, indicate the existence of material uncertainty, which could raise significant doubts as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not qualified regarding this matter.

