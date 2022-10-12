BioSig Invited to Attend and Sponsor Venice Arrhythmias 2022

Company to introduce its novel digital signal processing technology to the European EP community at world-renown international congress

Westport, CT, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”) an advanced digital signal processing technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization with its proprietary PURE EP™ System, today announced that it has been invited to attend the 17th Edition Venice Arrhythmias 2022 Congress—a Heart Rhythm Society sponsored program taking place from October 13-15, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

During the event, BioSig’s leadership and commerical teams will introduce the PURE EP™ System to the European EP (electrophysiology) market for the first time. Following the recent launch of PURE EP™ Software Version 6 with ACCUVIZ™ Module, the Company will be showcasing the highly differentiated features of its digital signal processing technology, which includes advanced signal processing automation, elevated visualization of clear cardiac signal information, and TRUSOURCE™, a comprehensive procedural analysis and report.

“It is an honor to be interacting with many talented physicians who are breaking new ground in electrophysiology science. Their research is impacting technological advancement in the industry,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. “I could not be more excited to demonstrate how the PURE EP™ System can provide deeper clinical insights and simplify procedural workflows to this science-based community. As a company, we celebrate their clinical legacy and embody their investment in this critical field of healthcare.”





About Venice Arrhythmias 2022

Venice Arrhythmias 2022 is a world-renown congress that convenes global experts and innovators in the field of heart rhythm disorders to discuss the latest scientific advances and cutting-edge technologies in cardiac electrophysiology, pacing, and clinical arrhythmology. This year’s—17th edition— program will be led by course directors and presidents of the Venice Arrhythmias Congress: Andrea Natale, MD, FHRS, Executive Medical Director, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas; Sakis Themistoclakis, MD, PhD, Director of Cardiology of Dell'Angelo Hospital in Venice-Mestre, Italy; and Antonio Raviele, MD, FHRS, President of the Alliance to Fight Atrial Fibrillation (ALFA).





About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is an advanced digital signal processing technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. Through collaboration with physicians, experts, and healthcare leaders across the field of electrophysiology (EP), BioSig is committed to addressing healthcare’s biggest priorities — saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s first product, the PURE EP™ System, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

The PURE EP™ System is currently in a national commercial launch and an integral part of well-respected healthcare systems, such as Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. In a blinded clinical study recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, electrophysiologists rated PURE EP™ as equivalent or superior to conventional systems for 93.6% of signal samples, with 75.2% earning a superior rating.

The global EP market is projected to reach $16B in 2028 with a 11.2% growth rate.1





Forward-looking Statements

1 Global Market Insights Inc. March 08, 2022.



