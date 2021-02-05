Log in
BioSig Technologies : Celebrates National Wear Red Day

02/05/2021

02/05/2021 | 01:33pm EST
BioSig Celebrates National Wear Red Day
February 5, 2021

It is a well-known fact that February is big on 'hearts.' But more important than chocolate, love notes, or roses, is this month's emphasis on healthy hearts. Recognized as American Heart Month, February offers a time to raise awareness and educate the public on the subject of heart disease. As a Company dedicated to cardiovascular health, we want to spread the love this month by highlighting organizations that have dedicated themselves to this cause.

The American Heart Association is the oldest and largest organization committed to fighting heart disease in the United States. Notwithstanding its size, the AHA operates in a highly personalized, decentralized fashion with a presence in every state, and programs customized to meet local and regional populations' health and wellness needs. Recognizing that BioSig was founded and headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, I'd like to shine a spotlight on the AHA's local initiatives that impact my direct community and others just like it.

Here in Connecticut, the AHA provides a myriad of services and programs that seek to reduce the prevalence of heart disease within the state-from sponsoring programs that make healthy food available for children; to hosting community events that focus on the value of heart health. The next digital event hosted by AHA CT, 'The 2021 New Haven Go Red for Women,' will be held on Thursday, February 11th, 2021, from 6 to 7 P.M. EST.Click hereto register for the event.

While the Northeast is home to some of the top cardiovascular centers in our nation, the AHA acknowledges that not everyone has access to the healthcare they require. To reduce these disparities, the AHA sponsors theNortheast Health and Equity Programthat works with leaders, policymakers, and medical professionals across the northeast to ensure that all people-regardless of their race, gender, age, or socioeconomic status-receive equal access to the highest standard of care for heart disease. To learn about the initiatives the AHA is driving in your community or state,click here.

In honor ofNational Go Red Day, our team united in a color-coordinated, virtual celebration to recognize the selfless mission of the AHA and many other organizations that share their vision. We value and aspire to join their mission of healing and protecting the many hearts of our nation.

Although BioSig is a small company, we have bold, growth-minded aspirations and a talented team dispersed throughout the country and globe. As a Connecticut resident, it is my personal goal to give back to the state and community where I founded BioSig, raised my family, and have called home for the past 30 years. As BioSig continues to grow, I look forward to expanding our community engagement efforts both locally and globally. Return to Listings

Disclaimer

Biosig Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 18:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
