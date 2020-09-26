BioSig Technologies : Concluding the Afib Month of September





September 26, 2020

As Atrial Fibrillation month draws to a close, we would like to conclude our awareness blog with some general information about Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, and a description of BioSig's contributions to the AFib solution.

The number of patients diagnosed with AFib continues to increase, with more than 33 million affected people worldwide (AFib source). AFib can be characterized as a disruption of the electrical impulses in the heart's upper chamber, resulting in abnormal, irregular heartbeats. Common risk factors that cause or worsen AFib include high blood pressure, obesity, old age, diabetes, thyroid complications, alcoholism, and a family history of AFib (AFib source).

AFib alone is not necessarily a life-threatening condition. However, it can cause adverse medical complications that can be disabling or even life-threatening, including increased stroke risk. AFib patients are at greater risk of stroke because of the potential for blood clots to form in the upper chamber of the heart. These blood clots can block flow in the arteries that supply blood to the brain, which could induce a stroke (Afib source).

Common AFib symptoms include palpitations, shortness of breath, fatigue, or heart failure (AFib source). AFib symptoms can be managed or prevented by maintaining a low cholesterol diet that minimizes trans and saturated fats. AFib patients are advised to consume a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. They are also encouraged to exercise daily, limit alcohol consumption, and visit their doctors regularly (AFib source).

Adverse physical symptoms, potentially fatal complications, and high medical expenses can make AFib a debilitating condition. BioSig aims to minimize the complications and burden of AFib through our innovative PURE EP™ System technology. By displaying clear, precise signals from the heart during cardiac ablation procedures, the PURE EP™ System allows cardiac electrophysiologists to better identify the source of abnormal rhythms in the heart. Unfortunately, AFib conditions recur in up to 45% of patients within a year after ablation surgery, often necessitating repeat ablation procedures. Our system's superior signal processing may potentially decrease the length of ablation procedures and improve its outcomes, which could reduce the risk of associated complications.

