Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioSig Technologies, Inc.    BSGM

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BSGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioSig Technologies : Concluding the Afib Month of September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Concluding the Afib Month of September
September 26, 2020

As Atrial Fibrillation month draws to a close, we would like to conclude our awareness blog with some general information about Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, and a description of BioSig's contributions to the AFib solution.

The number of patients diagnosed with AFib continues to increase, with more than 33 million affected people worldwide (AFib source). AFib can be characterized as a disruption of the electrical impulses in the heart's upper chamber, resulting in abnormal, irregular heartbeats. Common risk factors that cause or worsen AFib include high blood pressure, obesity, old age, diabetes, thyroid complications, alcoholism, and a family history of AFib (AFib source).

AFib alone is not necessarily a life-threatening condition. However, it can cause adverse medical complications that can be disabling or even life-threatening, including increased stroke risk. AFib patients are at greater risk of stroke because of the potential for blood clots to form in the upper chamber of the heart. These blood clots can block flow in the arteries that supply blood to the brain, which could induce a stroke (Afib source).

Common AFib symptoms include palpitations, shortness of breath, fatigue, or heart failure (AFib source). AFib symptoms can be managed or prevented by maintaining a low cholesterol diet that minimizes trans and saturated fats. AFib patients are advised to consume a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. They are also encouraged to exercise daily, limit alcohol consumption, and visit their doctors regularly (AFib source).

Adverse physical symptoms, potentially fatal complications, and high medical expenses can make AFib a debilitating condition. BioSig aims to minimize the complications and burden of AFib through our innovative PURE EP™ System technology. By displaying clear, precise signals from the heart during cardiac ablation procedures, the PURE EP™ System allows cardiac electrophysiologists to better identify the source of abnormal rhythms in the heart. Unfortunately, AFib conditions recur in up to 45% of patients within a year after ablation surgery, often necessitating repeat ablation procedures. Our system's superior signal processing may potentially decrease the length of ablation procedures and improve its outcomes, which could reduce the risk of associated complications.

To learn more about our PURE EP™ System, click here to watch a quick video.

If you have any questions regarding BioSig or would like to learn more about our PURE EP technology, get in touch at info@biosigtech.com or visit our website at https://www.biosig.com.

All the best,
Ken Londoner
Chief Executive Officer

Additional Sources:

*Aggarwal, Nikhil et al. Atrial Fibrillation in the Young: A Neurologist's Nightmare. Neurology Research International. 2015 Mar 20.

** https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/atrial-fibrillation/in-depth/stroke-risk-atrial-fibrillation/art-20118481

***https://www.hrsonline.org/about-us/structure-and-governance/leadership-series/highlights-afib-awareness-month

Return to Listings

Disclaimer

Biosig Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 15:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:50aBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Concluding the Afib Month of September
PU
09/23BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/22BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : ViralClear Expands Ongoing Phase 2 Trial Size for its Oral..
AQ
09/22ViralClear Expands Ongoing Phase 2 Trial Size for its Oral Anti-Viral for the..
GL
09/21REMINDER : ViralClear to Host Conference Call and Webcast on September 22, 2020 ..
AQ
09/21REMINDER : ViralClear to Host Conference Call and Webcast on September 22, 2020 ..
GL
09/15BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/15BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Releases PURE EP Study Abstract with Data Presented at Eur..
AQ
09/15BioSig Releases PURE EP Study Abstract with Data Presented at European Societ..
GL
09/14BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Abstract Acceptance to Computing in Cardiology 2..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,34 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 116x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioSig Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 5,22 $
Spread / Highest target 226%
Spread / Average Target 226%
Spread / Lowest Target 226%
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth L. Londoner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Chaussy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Budimir S. Drakulic Chief Scientist
Julie Stephenson Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Patrick Joseph Gallagher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.82%155
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.99%167 053
DANAHER CORPORATION34.98%146 961
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.97%78 844
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.81.42%58 796
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.43%53 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group