BioSig Technologies : Corporate Summary

BioSig Technologies, Inc.

CORPORATE SUMMARY

December 2022

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is an advanced digital signal processing technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The Company operates within the rapidly growing electrophysiology (EP) marketplace - a market projected to reach $16B by 2028 with a 11.2% growth rate.

BioSig's first product, the PURE EP™ System, is an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, that provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

Having recently commenced PURE EP™'s national commerical launch, the technology is already an integral part of many well-respected healthcare systems, including Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. To date, physicians have completed approximately 3000 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System.