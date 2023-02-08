Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioSig Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSGM   US09073N2018

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BSGM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14:25 2023-02-08 pm EST
1.155 USD   +1.32%
02:57pBiosig Technologies : Corporate Summary
PU
10:35aBiosig Technologies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioSig Technologies : Corporate Summary

02/08/2023 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BioSig Technologies, Inc.

CORPORATE SUMMARY

February 2023

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is an advanced digital signal processing technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The Company operates within the rapidly growing electrophysiology (EP) marketplace - a market projected to reach $16B by 2028 with a 11.2% growth rate.

BioSig's first product, the PURE EP™ System, is an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, that provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

Having recently commenced PURE EP™'s national commerical launch, the technology is already an integral part of many well-respected healthcare systems, including Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. To date, physicians have completed approximately 3000 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System.

Nasdaq: BSGM

BioSig Technologies, Inc.

55 Greens Farms Road Westport, CT 06680 www.biosigtech.com info@biosigtech.com

Kenneth L. Londoner

CEO, Co-Founder, & Chairman BioSig Technologies, Inc. Phone: (203) 409-5444, x133 aballou@biosigtech.com

Andrew Ballou

Vice President, Investor Relations BioSig Technologies, Inc.

Phone: (203) 409-5444, x133 aballou@biosigtech.com

*Global Market Insights Inc. March 08, 2022.

Key Growth Drivers

Advanced Technology

The PURE EP™ System is a unique combination of low-noise,high-definition hardware and software that accurately captures cardiac signals and enables unlimited real-time analysis. PURE EP™ goes further than any other signal acquisition and processing technology, solving a common clinical challenge with its ability to acquire clean, unaltered cardiac signals - absent of noise or interference from other medical equipment in today's EP labs.

Market Opportunity

Global electrophysiology market is expected to exceed more than US $16 billion by 2028 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

KOL Support

PURE EP™ has gained respect and recognition from many of the nation's leading medical centers and physicians, including Dr. Andrea Natale and Dr. G. Joseph Gallinghouse the of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute; Dr. Dhanunjaya "DJ" Lakkireddy of Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, and Oussama Wazni, MD of Cleveland Clinic. The Company achieved proof of concept validation through UCLA and has performed numerous pre- clinical and clinical studies at leading Medical Centers of Excellence. In 2017, the Company inked a 10-year strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic. More recently, the Company signed a Master Research Agreement with Cleveland Clinic to explore expanded applications for the digital signal processing technology.

Market

0Snapshot

NASDQ: BSGM

0

$1.14

0

Price (2/7/23)

Average Volume0 (50 day)

310,000

0

0

52-Wk. Range

$0.25 - $1.73

Float

0

54.7M0

Shares Outstanding0

60.2M0

Market Cap

0

$68.7M0

Recent Highlights

  • Signed Purchase Agreement with Bellin Health in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • PURE EP™ highlighted in peer-reviewed case

3. report (JAFIB- EP)

3

Signed Purchase Agreement with San Antonio

Methodist Hospital

5. Signed Purchase Agreement with Kansas City

4 Rhythm Institute at Overland Park Medical Center

6.

  • Signed Master Agreement with Hospital Corporation

7. of America (HCA)

68. Announced Multi-System Evaluation Agreement with Cleveland Clinic

9.

7 Surpassed 3,000 procedures

10.

811. 50 allowed/ issued design and utility patents

  • Clinical data acquired by PURE EP™ published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology

10 Selected Plexus Corp. as its manufacturing partner

1

The PURE EP™ System

Collaboration with leading medical centers

A unique combination of proprietary hardware and software The PURE EP™ System removes unnecessary distractions to preserve the value of cardiac signals and delivers clear, actionable insights for today's electrophysiologist.

Reduce EP lab noise and artifacts

Deliver clean, superior intracardiac signal visualization

Offer customizable, advanced software modularity

Enhance clinical workflow, and increase throughput

Empower physicians with actionable insights

Improve clinical decision-making

A Growing Global Market

The Cardiac Arrhythmia Epidemic

Global Ablation Procedure Growth: 8.4% growth rate, from 973,220 in 2017 to 1.45 projected million in 2022.

Complex Ablation Procedures: 440,629 in 2017 to 830,390 in 2022; 13.5% projected growth rate Estimated 3,425 EP labs in US

Estimated 3,915 EP labs OUS

Cardiac Arrhythmia Epidemic:

1 in 18 or 14.4M Americans

Two of the most prevalent , complex and potentially deadly types of arrhythmias today are Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT). Ventricular arrhythmias account for approximately 300,000 sudden deaths per year in the United States alone. Catheter ablation is fast becoming a first line therapy, driving demand for improved technologies. AF is the most common arrhythmia affecting 33.5 million people worldwide, with as many as 6.1 million people in the U.S. now and expected 8-12 million by 2050. AF increases the risk of stroke 4x to 5x and contributes to ~750,000 hospitalizations per year. The direct cost of AF is approximately $6B annually; adding other indirect costs brings AF total cost to $26B.

Investment Highlights

World class commercial team Achieved first revenues

Conducted First Clinical Trial with PURE EP™ Significant Insider Ownership

10-year Strategic Collaboration with Mayo Clinic

IP Strategy Led by Sherpa Technology Group and Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox. - 49 allowed/issued design and utility patents FDA clearance achieved

Proven Management Team and Board of Directors

Growing Global Addressable Market High-Growth Sector Earns Innovation Premium, Aggressive M&A

Proven Team

BioSig is operated by a proven management team with significant inside ownership. BioSig brought together leading physicians, executives and engineering experts from leading medical centers of excellence, healthcare programs, Fortune 500 Companies and elite educational institutions for its Advisory Board including Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Medical Center, UCLA, Johnson & Johnson, Nasdaq and Prudential Securities.

2

Management and Past Experience

Kenneth L. Londoner, MBA, Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Director Endicott Management Partners; J & W Seligman & Co., Visiting Professor, Columbia University

Steve Buhaly, Chief Financial Officer

Qorvo; Longview Fibre; Planar Systems

Gray Fleming, Chief Commercial Officer

St. Jude Medical; Abbott Laboratories

John Sieckhaus, Chief Operating Officer

St. Jude Medical; Abbott Laboratories

Brenda Castrodad, VP, Human Resources

TissueTech, Inc., HeartWare Inc.

Andrew Ballou, VP, Investor Relations

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC., RBC Capital Markets

Katie Freshwater, VP, Marketing

Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Kimberly-Clark Healthcare

Zachary Koch, CCDS, CEPS, Clinical Director

Abbott, St. Jude Medical

Directors

Donald E. Foley, Director

Former CEO & Chair: Wilmington Trust; Sr VP, Treas &

Dir: ITT Corp; Asst Treas: International Paper Co

David Weild IV, MBA, Director

Current Chairman & CEO; Weild & Co.; Former Vice Chairman: NASDAQ; Former Head of Corporate Finance & Equity Markets: Prudential Securities

Patrick J. Gallagher, MBA, Director

Mg Dir: Laidlaw & Co.; Kinex Pharmaceuticals; Director: Cingulate Therapeutics, BDR Research Group, GC Capital Partners, Kidder Peabody

Frederick D. Hrkac, Director

30+ years of industry experience including Europe, Middle East & Africa President of Boston Scientific; Executive: Johnson & Johnson, Biosense Webster

James Klein, Director

Former President of Infrastructure and Defense Products, Qorvo, where he was focused on bringing innovative RF technology to the medical testing market

James J. Barry, Director

Principal Owner; Convergent Biomedical Group LLC; former President and CEO; InspireMD, Inc.; former SVP of Corporate Technology at Boston Scientific

Analyst Coverage

Laidlaw & Co (UK) Ltd., Trickle Research, Intro-act, Taglich Brothers

Disclaimer: This Corporate Summary Sheet includes forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing, regulatory approvals, competition and marketplace demand. More information, and BioSig risk factors, are set forth in its filings with the SEC. BioSig assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements. Data Sources: 2018 MD&D report, Worldwide Epidemiology of Atrial Fibrillation in the journal Circulation, 2013; CDC Fact Sheet on Atrial Fibrillation; American Heart Association; Ventricular Tachycardia in Medscape, December 2017; "Healthcare Costs Drop Sharply after Successful Ablation," Marlene Busko, Medscape, May 4, 2016 , and Biolelectronic Medicine 2019-2029. IDTechEx Research. *As reported in the 09/30/21 form 10Q filed on November 15th, 2021.

3

Disclaimer

Biosig Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 19:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:57pBiosig Technologies : Corporate Summary
PU
10:35aBiosig Technologies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale ..
AQ
02/07BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/07BioSig Technologies Appoints Steve Buhaly as Chief Financial Officer
MT
02/07BioSig Appoints Former Qorvo CFO as Successor to Steve Chaussy
GL
02/07Biosig Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Unregistered Sale o..
AQ
02/07BioSig Technologies, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
02/03Biosig Technologies : Corporate Summary
PU
01/31BioSig Technologies, Inc. announced that it has received $1.299999 million in funding
CI
01/26Biosig Technologies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,76 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66,8 M 66,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 87,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioSig Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 229%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth L. Londoner Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Chaussy Chief Financial Officer
Budimir S. Drakulic Chief Scientist
Zachary Koch Clinical Director
John Sieckhaus Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.178.57%67
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.89%229 789
DANAHER CORPORATION0.22%193 728
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.63%89 427
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.00%68 880
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.27%63 931