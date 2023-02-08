BioSig Technologies : Corporate Summary

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is an advanced digital signal processing technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The Company operates within the rapidly growing electrophysiology (EP) marketplace - a market projected to reach $16B by 2028 with a 11.2% growth rate.
BioSig's first product, the PURE EP™ System, is an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, that provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.
Having recently commenced PURE EP™'s national commerical launch, the technology is already an integral part of many well-respected healthcare systems, including Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. To date, physicians have completed approximately 3000 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System.
The PURE EP™ System is a unique combination of low-noise,high-definition hardware and software that accurately captures cardiac signals and enables unlimited real-time analysis. PURE EP™ goes further than any other signal acquisition and processing technology, solving a common clinical challenge with its ability to acquire clean, unaltered cardiac signals - absent of noise or interference from other medical equipment in today's EP labs.
Market Opportunity
Global electrophysiology market is expected to exceed more than US $16 billion by 2028 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.
KOL Support
PURE EP™ has gained respect and recognition from many of the nation's leading medical centers and physicians, including Dr. Andrea Natale and Dr. G. Joseph Gallinghouse the of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute; Dr. Dhanunjaya "DJ" Lakkireddy of Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, and Oussama Wazni, MD of Cleveland Clinic. The Company achieved proof of concept validation through UCLA and has performed numerous pre- clinical and clinical studies at leading Medical Centers of Excellence. In 2017, the Company inked a 10-year strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic. More recently, the Company signed a Master Research Agreement with Cleveland Clinic to explore expanded applications for the digital signal processing technology.
Market
0Snapshot
NASDQ: BSGM
0
$1.14
0
Price (2/7/23)
Average Volume0(50 day)
310,000
0
0
52-Wk. Range
$0.25 - $1.73
Float
0
54.7M0
Shares Outstanding0
60.2M0
Market Cap
0
$68.7M0
Recent Highlights
Signed Purchase Agreement with Bellin Health in Green Bay, Wisconsin
PURE EP™ highlighted in peer-reviewed case
3. report (JAFIB- EP)
3
Signed Purchase Agreement with San Antonio
Methodist Hospital
5. Signed Purchase Agreement with Kansas City
4 Rhythm Institute at Overland Park Medical Center
6.
Signed Master Agreement with Hospital Corporation
7. of America (HCA)
68. Announced Multi-System Evaluation Agreement with Cleveland Clinic
9.
7 Surpassed 3,000 procedures
10.
811. 50 allowed/ issued design and utility patents
Clinical data acquired by PURE EP™ published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology
10 Selected Plexus Corp. as its manufacturing partner
1
The PURE EP™ System
Collaboration with leading medical centers
A unique combination of proprietary hardware and software The PURE EP™ System removes unnecessary distractions to preserve the value of cardiac signals and delivers clear, actionable insights for today's electrophysiologist.
Reduce EP lab noise and artifacts
Deliver clean, superior intracardiac signal visualization
Offer customizable, advanced software modularity
Enhance clinical workflow, and increase throughput
Empower physicians with actionable insights
Improve clinical decision-making
A Growing Global Market
The Cardiac Arrhythmia Epidemic
Global Ablation Procedure Growth: 8.4% growth rate, from 973,220 in 2017 to 1.45 projected million in 2022.
Complex Ablation Procedures: 440,629 in 2017 to 830,390 in 2022; 13.5% projected growth rate Estimated 3,425 EP labs in US
Estimated 3,915 EP labs OUS
Cardiac Arrhythmia Epidemic:
1 in 18 or 14.4M Americans
Two of the most prevalent , complex and potentially deadly types of arrhythmias today are Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT). Ventricular arrhythmias account for approximately 300,000 sudden deaths per year in the United States alone. Catheter ablation is fast becoming a first line therapy, driving demand for improved technologies. AF is the most common arrhythmia affecting 33.5 million people worldwide, with as many as 6.1 million people in the U.S. now and expected 8-12 million by 2050. AF increases the risk of stroke 4x to 5x and contributes to ~750,000 hospitalizations per year. The direct cost of AF is approximately $6B annually; adding other indirect costs brings AF total cost to $26B.
Investment Highlights
World class commercial team Achieved first revenues
Conducted First Clinical Trial with PURE EP™ Significant Insider Ownership
10-year Strategic Collaboration with Mayo Clinic
IP Strategy Led by Sherpa Technology Group and Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox. - 49 allowed/issued design and utility patents FDA clearance achieved
BioSig is operated by a proven management team with significant inside ownership. BioSig brought together leading physicians, executives and engineering experts from leading medical centers of excellence, healthcare programs, Fortune 500 Companies and elite educational institutions for its Advisory Board including Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Medical Center, UCLA, Johnson & Johnson, Nasdaq and Prudential Securities.
2
Management and Past Experience
Kenneth L. Londoner, MBA, Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Director Endicott Management Partners; J & W Seligman & Co., Visiting Professor, Columbia University
Former CEO & Chair: Wilmington Trust; Sr VP, Treas &
Dir: ITT Corp; Asst Treas: International Paper Co
David Weild IV, MBA, Director
Current Chairman & CEO; Weild & Co.; Former Vice Chairman: NASDAQ; Former Head of Corporate Finance & Equity Markets: Prudential Securities
Patrick J. Gallagher, MBA, Director
Mg Dir: Laidlaw & Co.; Kinex Pharmaceuticals; Director: Cingulate Therapeutics, BDR Research Group, GC Capital Partners, Kidder Peabody
Frederick D. Hrkac, Director
30+ years of industry experience including Europe, Middle East & Africa President of Boston Scientific; Executive: Johnson & Johnson, Biosense Webster
James Klein, Director
Former President of Infrastructure and Defense Products, Qorvo, where he was focused on bringing innovative RF technology to the medical testing market
James J. Barry, Director
Principal Owner; Convergent Biomedical Group LLC; former President and CEO; InspireMD, Inc.; former SVP of Corporate Technology at Boston Scientific
Analyst Coverage
Laidlaw & Co (UK) Ltd., Trickle Research, Intro-act, Taglich Brothers
Disclaimer: This Corporate Summary Sheet includes forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing, regulatory approvals, competition and marketplace demand. More information, and BioSig risk factors, are set forth in its filings with the SEC. BioSig assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements. Data Sources: 2018 MD&D report, Worldwide Epidemiology of Atrial Fibrillation in the journal Circulation, 2013; CDC Fact Sheet on Atrial Fibrillation; American Heart Association; Ventricular Tachycardia in Medscape, December 2017; "Healthcare Costs Drop Sharply after Successful Ablation," Marlene Busko, Medscape, May 4, 2016 , and Biolelectronic Medicine 2019-2029. IDTechEx Research. *As reported in the 09/30/21 form 10Q filed on November 15th, 2021.
Biosig Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 19:56:01 UTC.