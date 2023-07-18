BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is a medical technology company focused on deciphering the body's electrical signals, starting with heart rhythms. By leveraging a first-of-its-kind combination of hardware and software, BioSig delivers unprecedented cardiac signal clarity, ending the reliance on mixed signals and reading between the lines. The Company operates within the rapidly growing electrophysiology (EP) marketplace-a market projected to reach $16B by 2028 with an 11.2% growth rate.*

BioSig's first product, the PURE EP™ Platform, is an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, that removes the unnecessary distractions, noise, and signal interruptions inherent in traditional approaches to capturing cardiac signals-preserving access to the full-spectrum of raw signal data and delivering clear actionable insights that can be explored for highly-tailored, efficient procedures in the treatment of arrhythmias.

The PURE EP™ Platform is already an integral part of many well-respected healthcare systems, including Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute.