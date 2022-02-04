BioSig Technologies : Goes Red For Women This Heart Month





February 4, 2022

Since 1964, when President Lyndon B Johnson proclaimed the first American Heart Month, February has been a federally designated public health awareness month. Via proclamation 3566,in a joint resolution, the U.S. Congress asked the President to declare February as American Heart Month.

This month, on the 58th annual proclamation of American Heart Monthjust delivered by President Biden, we are reminded that the fight against cardiovascular disease is far from over. Heart disease remains the number one killer in America, surpassing COVID-19, claiming the lives of more than 650,000 people each year*. In fact, addressing heart disease has never been more critical. Recent research by the American Heart Association concluded that COVID-19 could result in heart and vascular damage*. Results from another study that specifically examined atrial fibrillation, or Afib, the most common heart rhythm disorder, found that Afib patients were 62% more likely to suffer a major cardiovascular event, including heart failure or hospitalization*.

While there remain many unknowns about the long-term effects of COVID-19 and its long-term impact on cardiovascular health, we can say with confidence that the battle against cardiovascular disease is itself a critical step in the global fight against COVID-19 epidemic.

BioSig kicks off February's Heart Month by affirming our support for the annual Go Red for Womeninitiative. Founded in 2004, this AHA-sponsored campaign acknowledges the disproportionate number of women affected by cardiovascular disease, including stroke and cardiac arrhythmia*. Not many realize that cardiovascular disease claims more women's lives than all forms of cancer combined*.

If there is one lesson we have learned from the pandemic, it is that health disparities-based on ethnicity, race, socioeconomic status, or gender-remain a critical issue facing our nation. Sadly, cardiovascular disease is no exception. As a company dedicated to improving the treatment of cardiac rhythm disorders, and encouraging equal access to arrhythmia care, we at BioSig affirm our support of American Heart Month and all initiatives committed to raising awareness of cardiovascular health for all Americans.

To donate to the Go Red For Women Campaign, please click here.

Thank you for taking the time to acknowledge and support this important awareness month.

I wish you all a heart-healthy February!

Sincerely,

Ken Londoner,

Chairman, Co-Founder, & CEO,

BioSig Technologies, Inc.