BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc. to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/05/2021 | 10:00am EDT
Westport, CT, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that Ken Londoner, CEO of BioSig Technologies, will provide a corporate overview and business update at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12th, 2021 at 3 PM ET.

BioSig’s PURE EP™ System is an advanced signal acquisition and processing platform that seeks to set a new standard in electrophysiology. The system provides essential diagnostic signals with high clinical value in all types of cardiac ablations. More than 40 physicians have completed over 600 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System across 8 clinical sites.

For parties interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with BioSig management, please contact the conference coordinators at conferences@needhamco.com.

To view the live webcast of the event, please click here.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the webcast page for 90 days and on the BioSig website.

Date and Time: April 12th, 2021 at 3 PM ET

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 


Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
aballou@biosigtech.com
203-409-5444, x133

1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.87%142
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.04%179 688
DANAHER CORPORATION1.32%160 497
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.62%88 499
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.33%75 450
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.36%61 169
