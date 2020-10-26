Log in
BioSolar, Inc.

BIOSOLAR, INC.

(BSRC)
BioSolar Provides Updates on its Battery Technology

10/26/2020 | 03:31am EDT

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), a developer of energy storage technology and materials, today reported on the progress of the anode material performance evaluation for its Silicon Oxide Composite technology program, one designed to meet the global automotive need for better batteries and is focused on increasing storage capacity, extending life and lowering cost.

The Company previously reported on the construction and testing of half-cell prototype batteries as a part of the Material Design and Selection process, the first development phase the Silicon Oxide Composite Processing technology program. The half-cell testing was followed by an electrochemical analysis of the materials and process adjustments to further improve the key battery material characteristics. Now, the Company has begun testing a prototype Silicon Oxide anode in full-cell configuration with NCA (LiNiCoAlO2) cathode, and the process of building and testing additional half-cell as well as full-cell batteries will continue until desired anode material properties are obtained.

“The performance of a commercial, full-cell battery is determined by the combination of its anode and cathode. In a half-cell battery, the anode is coupled with known standard potential cathode, enabling an isolated evaluation of the anode’s material performance,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar. “This allows our researches to remain laser-focused on the performance and commercial viability of our Silicon Oxide Composite technology program, one designed to meet the global automotive need for better batteries by increasing storage capacity, extending life and lowering cost.”

The Silicon Oxide Composite anode has generated significant interest of late because of its superior cycle and calendar life performance. “By leveraging the knowledge gained from the previous R&D efforts, our research team has made meaningful strides to develop a new processing technology to produce a type of Silicon Oxide Composite anode material targeting manufacturers and end-users within the extremely high-growth EV sector,” concluded Dr. Lee.

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is developing breakthrough technologies to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The need for such breakthroughs is critical to meet the expected demand of the rapidly growing global electric vehicle battery market, which is forecast to exceed $90 billion by 2025.

A lithium-ion battery contains two major parts, a lithium-filled cathode and a lithium-receiving anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides of the battery. BioSolar is developing innovative technologies that will enable the use of inexpensive silicon as the anode material to create next generation high energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first bio-based backsheet for use in solar panels.

To learn more about BioSolar, please visit our website at http://www.biosolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the United Stated Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations Contact
Tom Becker 
BioSolar, Inc.
ir@biosolar.com
(877) 904-3733

© GlobeNewswire 2020

