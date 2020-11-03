Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.    BSTC

BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(BSTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BIOSPECIFICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. - BSTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 05:37pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NasdaqGS: BSTC) to Endo International plc (NasdaqGS: ENDP). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of BioSpecifics will receive only $88.50 in cash for each share of BioSpecifics that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bstc/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
05:37pBIOSPECIFICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
06:59aBIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES : Endo International plc Commences Tender Offer for Al..
AQ
11/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Bio..
PR
11/02BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES : Endo International plc Commences Tender Offer for Al..
AQ
10/26BIOSPECIFICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
10/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Bio..
PR
10/20BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES : to be acquired by Endo Pharmaceuticals
AQ
10/20BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES : Endo to Acquire BioSpecifics to Enhance Profitabilit..
AQ
10/19BIOSPECIFICS MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Int..
BU
10/19BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Mat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,5 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 648 M 648 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 22,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 88,50 $
Last Close Price 88,18 $
Spread / Highest target 0,36%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,36%
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Truitt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer M. Chao Chairman
Patrick C. Hutchison Chief Financial Officer
Toby Wegman Director
Mark Wegman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.54.72%648
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.93%73 380
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS46.10%57 727
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.27%53 937
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.72.80%41 402
BEIGENE, LTD.80.38%27 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group