Biostage to Host Investor Call

06/13/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
HOLLISTON, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostage, Inc. (OTCQB: BSTG) ("Biostage" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the technology to regenerate organs inside the body to treat severe diseases, including cancer, trauma and birth defects initially in the esophagus and the airway, announced today that it will host an investor call on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Company's CEO will provide his background, business plan and updates on clinical and preclinical efforts for the second half of the year.

Webcast Details

Tuesday, June 20 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86735651347?pwd=ajVKdDl3TlBRR1JZdWFOcllMMExsZz09

Meeting ID: 867 3565 1347
Passcode: 709717

One tap mobile
+19294362866,,86735651347#,,,,*709717# US (New York)
+13017158592,,86735651347#,,,,*709717# US (Washington DC)
---
Dial by your location
• +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

About Biostage, Inc.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative-medicine treatments for disorders of the gastro-intestinal system and the airway resulting from cancer, trauma or birth defects. Our technology is based on our proprietary cell-therapy platform that uses a patient's own stem cells to regenerate and restore function to damaged organs. We believe that our technology represents a next-generation solution for restoring organ function because it allows the patient to regenerate their own organ, thus eliminating the need for human donor or animal transplants, the sacrifice of another of the patient's own organs or permanent artificial implants.

We conducted the world's first successful regeneration of the esophagus in a patient with esophageal cancer in August 2017. This surgery was performed by Dr. Denis Wigle, Chair of Thoracic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic. The results were published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology Clinical and Research Reports in August 2021. The procedure demonstrated that our technology was able to successfully regenerate esophageal tissue, including the mucosal lining, to restore the integrity, continuity and functionality of the esophageal tube. 

Biostage has 12 issued U.S. patents, 2 issued in China and 2 orphan-drug designations which can provide seven years of market exclusivity in addition to any exclusivity granted by patents.

Biostage's current goals include raising capital, uplisting from the OTC bulletin board to NASDAQ and beginning its clinical trial for repair of the esophagus. 

For more information, please visit www.biostage.com and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact

Joseph Damasio
Chief Financial Officer
774-233-7330
jdamasio@biostage.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biostage-to-host-investor-call-301849926.html

SOURCE Biostage, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
