SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE FOR GAMING AND CONTENT CREATION

April 12th, 2024, TAIPEI, TAIWAN - BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices today, is thrilled to introduce the brand-new Intel ARCTM A750 OC Graphics card.

BIOSTAR proudly presents the ARCTM A750 OC graphics card, a true game-changer for content creators and professional gamers. It is meticulously designed to cater to a wide range of computing needs, seamlessly accommodating content creation and gaming at every level. The ARCTM A750 OC graphics card harnesses the cutting-edge Intel ARCTM graphics technology, offering a unique blend of unmatched performance and innovative features that sets it apart in the competitive market.

With its impressive 28 Xe-Cores and a graphics clock speed of 2200 MHz, the BIOSTAR ARCTM A750 OC is a powerhouse designed to deliver robust gaming and content creation performance. It comes packed with a substantial 8GB of GDDR6 memory, operating at a lightning-fast speed of 16Gbps, and utilizes a 256-bit memory interface for efficient data transfer and processing. With a total board power (TBP) of 225W, this graphics card is engineered to balance power consumption with high-end performance, making it an exciting option for users looking for a powerful yet efficient GPU solution.

With its sleek dual-fan design, the ARCTM A750 OC graphics card delivers highly efficient cooling under heavy workloads, ensuring robust performance across a range of applications. This power is anchored by a system interface that leverages PCIe 4.0 x16, enabling faster data transfer rates and enhanced bandwidth with improved backward compatibility.

Outputs include 3 x DisplayPort 2.0 and 1 x HDMI 2.0, which can support high-end display with max resolution 7680x4320@60Hz. Recommended for systems with a PSU of 650W, the ARCTM A750 OC is built with advanced BIOSTAR functionality, such as Digital PWM and Dr. MOS technology, which collectively enhance system efficiency and thermal performance. The dual-fan design, complemented by Calm Technology, ensures the graphics card operates silently in low-temperature conditions while providing rapid cooling when necessary. Additionally, Iron Protection and the Best Thermal Conductivity features promote durability and superior heat dissipation, making the ARCTM A750 OC an ideal choice for intense gaming, content creation, AI computing, and other demanding applications.

The BIOSTAR Intel ARCTM A750 OC graphics card is ideal for gamers, content creators, and tech enthusiasts looking for the best bang for their buck. With superior Intel ARCTM technology and BIOSTAR's renowned reliability and product quality, the all-new ARCTM A750 OC graphics card is ready to enter and dominate the playing field.

