PERFECT SYNERGY WITH INTEL CORE I7-14700K PROCESSOR FOR GAMERS AND CONTENT CREATORS

November 13th, 2023, TAIPEI, TAIWAN - BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, introduces SILVER series motherboards that synergize well with the latest Intel Core i7-14700K Raptor Lake-S Refresh processor.

Intel's Raptor Lake-S Refresh, the Intel Core i7-14700K processor emerges as a powerhouse in the computing landscape, surpassing its predecessor with an impressive array of 20 cores and 28 threads. This substantial increase from the 16 cores and 24 threads of the i7-13700K translates into a notable uptick in multitasking prowess and efficiency in managing complex tasks.

Precision-engineered to the highest standards of technological excellence, BIOSTAR's B760A-SILVER, B760M-SILVER, B760T-SILVER, and B660T-SILVER motherboards stands as the quintessential companions to the Intel Core i7-14700K processor. These motherboards exemplify BIOSTAR's unwavering commitment to cutting-edge technology, ensuring each motherboard is a perfect match for the i7-14700K's powerhouse of performance. Crafted for those who demand reliability and peak performance, the synergy between BIOSTAR's meticulous design and the robust capabilities of the Intel i7-14700K processor facilitates a computing experience that is as seamless as it is powerful. Whether for intensive gaming, professional workloads, or content creation, this pairing guarantees a platform that meets the rigors of modern computing with unmatched precision and prowess.

The BIOSTAR B760A-SILVER motherboard is engineered for users who demand top-tier performance and future-ready features. It is an ideal match for power users engaging in intensive tasks like 3D rendering and video editing, especially when combined with the Intel Core i7-14700K processor and up to 192 GB of DDR5 memory. With PCIe 5.0 support, it's primed for next-generation hardware, while PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C ports ensure rapid data transfers, meeting the needs of creative professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

The B760M-SILVER is perfectly suited for small form factor builds where space saving is key without sacrificing core performance. Combined with the latest i7-14700K processor, the B760M-SILVER caters to users who need a compact yet powerful setup, offering advanced connectivity options for seamless integration into contemporary work and entertainment spaces. This motherboard is a strong choice for building a high-end HTPC or an efficient, quiet workstation, providing a robust platform for productivity and media consumption.

BIOSTAR's B760T-SILVER motherboard balances compact design with potent capabilities, serving well for those who need a dependable system that still offers room for expansion. With its support for up to 96 GB of DDR5 memory, further enhanced by the cutting-edge Meteor Lake processors and top-tier connectivity options, it's a versatile choice for gaming setups or home server applications. This motherboard ensures users can enjoy high-definition content and a stable, high-speed internet connection for online gaming, offering a blend of size and performance that meets a wide range of computing needs.

Lastly, the BIOSTAR B660T-SILVER motherboard is tailored for enthusiasts and mainstream users who want to harness the capabilities of the 12th to 14th Generation Intel Core processors, including the powerful i7-14700K. With its Intel B660 chipset, it offers a cost-effective platform without compromising on performance. The support for 2-DIMM DDR4 memory up to 64 GB, with overclocking capabilities exceeding 5000MHz, makes it an excellent foundation for gaming and multitasking. Equipped with the latest PCIe 5.0 standard, it's ready for next-gen graphics cards, ensuring future-proofing. Including PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot enables lightning-fast storage solutions, and with Intel Optane Technology, users gain accelerated system responsiveness. Furthermore, its HDMI 2.0 output supports high-resolution displays, and 2.5 GbE LAN guarantees high-speed network connectivity. With USB 3.2 Gen2 for rapid data transfer and WiFi 6 & 6E support for wireless connectivity, the B660T-SILVER is an excellent motherboard for building a powerful, versatile system around the robust i7-14700K processor.

BIOSTAR's SILVER series motherboards, including the B760A-SILVER, B760M-SILVER, B760T-SILVER, and B660T-SILVER, have proven once again to be at the forefront of compatibility and performance by offering seamless integration with the new Intel Core i7-14700K Raptor Lake-S Refresh processor. This synergy highlights BIOSTAR's foresight in designing motherboards that not only meet today's standards but also anticipate the future needs of computing.

ABOUT BIOSTAR

BIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, SSD, memory modules, intelligent computing solutions, AIoT, HPC, and green energy solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With a constant emphasis on innovation, BIOSTAR always seeks to beyond better, racing to the future.

